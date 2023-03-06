The Horn boys gave district-leading Tyler Legacy all it wanted, but the Raiders (8-1-2, 26 points) were able to pull out a 1-0 victory on Friday.
Knox Hicks recorded the lone goal of the match off an assist from Brady Filla, and Guy Wofford posted the shutout in goal for Tyler Legacy.
The Jaguars (4-6-1, 13) got a strong effort from several players, including Miguel Duran, but it was not enough.
Rockwall (7-2-1, 22) remained in second place with a 1-0 win over North Forney (1-7-2, 5). David Beltran assisted Triston Gooch for the match’s only score.
Royse City (5-5-0, 15) vaulted into third place after a 3-2 victory over Rockwall-Heath (4-5-1, 13).
The Hawks got goals from Jonathan Carranza and Drew Cooley, but the Bulldogs were able to match those and net the difference-maker.
With only a couple of matches left in the regular season, the schedule now takes an interesting turn.
Because Rockwall ISD, Royse City ISD and Forney ISD all have spring break this week, all of those teams will be off.
The long game on the schedule for Tuesday features Mesquite (3-6-1, 10), who is coming off a bye, hosting Tyler Legacy.
On Friday, they will take on Horn with three valuable points on the line, as both teams are still alive in the playoff picture.
After that, both the Skeeters and Jaguars will have to sit back and wait for the remaining teams to complete their schedules to see how their playoff fates turn out.
The Horn girls were hoping to spring an upset on Friday that would improve its playoff hopes, but Tyler Legacy was not a willing participant, as the Raiders (7-4-0, 21) rolled to a 8-0 victory over the Jaguars (3-8-0, 9).
Rockwall, the No. 2 team in the Lethal Enforcer Soccer Class 6A Region II poll, and No. 3 Rockwall-Heath, remained on a collision course.
The Yellowjackets (10-0-0, 30) are still undefeated in district play after a 5-0 win over North Forney (2-8-0, 6).
Avery Shipman scored twice, Iriana Sarpy and Morgan Countryman each had a goal and an assist and Addison Nowacyzk found the back of the net to lead the offense, while Faith Graves and Macy Bortz combined for a shutout in goal.
The Hawks (9-1-0, 27) remained one game back of Rockwall in the standings with their 6-0 blanking of Royse City.
As with the boys, many of the girls teams are taking the upcoming week off due to Spring Break.
Horn has a two-point lead for fourth place over Mesquite (2-7-1, 7) and Royse City and a three-point edge over North Forney, but has just one match left, a Friday date with the Skeeters.
Mesquite has two chances to pick up points, as it also plays at Tyler Legacy on Tuesday.
After that, the Jaguars and Skeeters must sit and hope for the best when the other contenders return to action next week.
