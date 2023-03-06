The Horn boys gave district-leading Tyler Legacy all it wanted, but the Raiders (8-1-2, 26 points) were able to pull out a 1-0 victory on Friday.

Knox Hicks recorded the lone goal of the match off an assist from Brady Filla, and Guy Wofford posted the shutout in goal for Tyler Legacy.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments