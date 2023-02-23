The Horn boys are in a battle for the 10-6A title with two of the best teams in the state.
The Jaguars had a chance to take down one of those squads on Tuesday, but Rockwall, the No. 4 team in the Lethal Enforcer Class 6A Region II poll, was able to pull out a 2-1 victory to move past Horn and into sole possession of second place.
The Yellowjackets (5-2-1, 16 points) got goals from Elliott Clement and Brady Valladarez. Ivan Mauricio set up a goal by Jonathan Pineda, but it was not quite enough for the Jaguars (4-3-1, 13).
Both of those teams are looking up in the standings and rankings to Tyler Legacy (6-2-1, 19), who is ranked No. 1in the regional poll and remained in first place in 10-6A with a 2-0 victory over North Forney (0-6-2, 2).
Noe Robles scored off an assist by Juan Felix and he also set up a goal by Jorge Sanchez and the defense did the rest.
Mesquite (3-4-1, 10) is still in fourth place, but the battle for that spot got a lot tighter after it dropped a 6-2 decision to Rockwall-Heath (3-4-0, 9).
Drew Cooley and Garrett Hail each tallied a pair of goals and Donovan Faletto and Brandon Cruz added scores for the Hawks.
While Tyler Legacy holds down the top spot in the boys regional rankings, that honor goes to Rockwall-Heath in the girls Region II poll, and the Hawks (6-1-0, 18) posted a 5-0 win over Mesquite (1-6-1, 4) on Tuesday.
Mia Bernard scored a pair of goals and assisted on another, Berkley Sparks found the back of the net twice and Claire Niedermeyer had a goal and an assist.
While Rockwall-Heath might be ranked higher in the poll, it is looking up in the standings at rival Rockwall.
The Yellowjackets (8-0-0, 24), who are No. 4 in the regional rankings, remained perfect in the district with a 5-0 win over Horn (2-6-0, 6).
Alexis Crispin had a huge match, tallying a hat trick and adding an assist. Morgan Countryman recorded a goal and an assist, Katelyn Balderas scored and Rylie Balderas added a helper.
Tyler Legacy (5-3-0, 15), ranked 10th in the regional poll, remained in third place in 10-6A with a 4-0 victory over North Forney (2-6-0, 6).
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson.
