The North Mesquite boys entered Friday in solid position in the playoff race, but faced the tough task of taking on undefeated Tyler Legacy, and with a loss, could fall back into a tie for fourth place.
The Stallions had other ideas, as they handed the state-ranked Raiders (7-1-1, 22 points) their first regulation loss of the season with a 2-1 victory.
Diego Lopez and Victor Lujan provided the goals and the coaching staff cited the play of Lujan, Jacob Perez and Jorge Cedillo for their efforts in securing the win.
North Mesquite (4-3-1, 13) now has a six-point lead in the battle for fourth place after Skyline (2-6-1, 7) was able to notch a 1-0 shutout of Horn (1-4-4, 7).
Despite the setback, Tyler Legacy maintained its five-point cushion atop the standings, as Rockwall-Heath (5-1-2, 17) moved into a tie for second place with Rockwall (5-2-2, 17) after its 2-1 win in the head-to-head meeting.
Donovan Faletto and Drew Cooley found the back of the net, with Kyle Dudek, Blaise Richard and Nael Shalabi helping to set up those scores.
Omar Boutari tallied the lone goal for the Yellowjackets.
Heading into the final two weeks, Tyler Legacy, Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath have secured three of the four playoff berths.
North Mesquite will try to build off its momentum and it has an opportunity to make a move up the standings when it hosts Rockwall on Tuesday. Horn tries to keep its playoff hopes alive with a home date with Mesquite and Rockwall-Heath has a chance to shake up the top of the standings when it heads East to face Tyler Legacy.
Horn and Rockwall remained on a collision course for a showdown for the 10-6A girls championship as each picked up victories on Friday.
The Jaguars (8-1-0, 24 points) remained in first place with a 10-0 rout of Skyline.
Twin sisters SaMya nd SaNya Mitchell turned in identical four-goal performances and Alicia Robles and Kelby Dansby each added goals. Gillian McKenzie posted the shutout in goal and the coaches also recognized Evelyn Teran for her effort.
Though it was a much tougher affair, Rockwall (7-0-2, 23) stayed one point behind Horn with a 1-0 win against rival Rockwall-Heath (3-3-2, 11).
Avery Shipman scored off an assist from Lauren Piper and the Yellowjacket defense made sure that would stand up until the end.
Tyler Legacy (5-3-1, 16) solidified its spot in the playoff race with a 6-2 victory over North Mesquite (2-3-3, 9).
Colleen Gilliland scored twice Reese Rowe, Hannah Smith and Ella Rose Embry added goals and Lily Beckham and Jenna Barnes each recorded two assists.
Amalia Lopez tallied a pair of goals for the Stallions.
Horn and Rockwall, who have secured playoff berths, are each at home on Tuesday to take on Mesquite and North Mesquite, respectively, while third-place Tyler Legacy heads into the Metroplex to face fourth-place Rockwall-Heath in a match that could have big playoff seeding implications.
