As teams continue to jockey for position as the regular season winds down, North Mesquite might point back to Tuesday as one of the pivotal moments.
The Stallions entered the night tied for third place as they took on second-place Rockwall-Heath, who had edged them 1-0 in the first meeting.
The Hawks jumped ahead courtesy of a goal from Chris Rodriguez, but North Mesquite was able to even it at 1-1 on a score by Junior Garcia.
It appeared that was the way it would end, and then lightning struck, as Abdul Kanu was able to beat the Rockwall-Heath keeper to tally the game-winner with just 1.2 seconds left to lift the Stallions to a dramatic 2-1 victory.
North Mesquite (3-1-5, 14 points) picks up three valuable points, moving it into sole possession of third place, while also closing the gap on the Hawks (5-3-1, 16) for second.
Rockwall (3-4-2, 11) pulled into a tie for fourth place with Horn (3-3-2, 11) with a 3-2 victory over the Jaguars on Tuesday.
Mateo Canales Lucero, Ryan Moon and Alix Keatts tallied goals for the Yellowjackets, with Eli Owen providing an assist.
Horn got goals from Ernesto Reynoso and Jonathan Revilla, but fell just one score short.
Tyler Legacy (7-0-2, 23) closed in on the district title with a 4-1 win over Mesquite.
The Raiders led 1-0 at halftime and after striking first in the second, the Skeeters got back to within 2-1 on a goal by David Perez.
But Tyler Legacy pulled away from there, as Noe Robles scored twice, Travis Vordenbaumen and Landon Bravo added goals and Austin Beckham recorded three assists.
Tuesday was the second night of a back-to-back as the teams continued to try to get caught up on postponed matches.
Horn continued its solid play of late with a 3-1 win over Skyline. Reynoso, Jonathan Alvarez and Daniel Mergarejo tallied goals, with Revilla providing a pair of assists.
Mesquite and North Mesquite battled to a wild 3-3 draw.
It was actually scoreless at halftime, but the offenses got going after the break.
The Skeeters opened the scoring when Perez set up a goal by Eduardo Zamora to take a 1-0 lead.
The Stallions not only had an answer, they had three, as they stormed back to take a 3-1 lead behind goals from Garcia, Jonathan Dominguez and Luis Ramirez.
Mesquite rallied in the final 15 minutes, as Carlos Segovia scored off an assist from Gael Cancino and then Joshua Sanchez found Segovia for his second goal that knotted it at 3-3 and that is the way it would end.
In the other match of the night, Tyler Legacy took a big step toward the district championship with a 2-0 victory over Rockwall-Heath, with Robles and Christian Baxter tallying goals and Tristan Whelchel and Josue Macias providing the assists.
Mesquite is slated to meet Rockwall on Thursday in a make-up game as it tries to keep its playoff hopes alive.
Friday features a pair of crosstown rivalries, as Horn takes on North Mesquite and Rockwall-Heath hosts Rockwall.
GIRLS
The 10-6A girls playoff field is set, but there is still plenty on the line in terms of seeding.
Rockwall-Heath (8-1-1, 25) and Rockwall (8-1-1, 25) each took care of business with a pair of victories on Monday and Tuesday.
The Hawks earned a 6-1 decision over Skyline on Monday and followed that up with a 4-0 victory against North Mesquite.
The Yellowjackets blanked Mesquite, 6-0, and then edged Horn, 2-1, on Tuesday.
As fate would have it, those two teams are scheduled to meet on Friday.
The Jaguars (5-3-1, 16) are also headed back to the playoffs, but is still hoping to climb into the third seed as they take on North Mesquite on Friday.
