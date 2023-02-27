Friday offered another series of twists in the 10-6A playoff race.
The Horn and Mesquite girls each gave their postseason hopes a boost with victories.
The Jaguars (3-6-0, 9) moved into fourth place with a 2-0 victory over Royse City (2-5-1, 7).
Nadia Da Rosa got the scoring started off a feed from Alicia Robles and Kelly Dansby then set up Skyler Smith for a goal. That would be enough for the defense, which led by keeper Aline Vargas picked up the shutout.
The Skeeters (2-6-1, 7) kept their hopes alive with a 2-1 victory over North Forney (2-7-0, 6), getting goals from Shelsie Soto and Kallie Vasquez.
Rockwall (8-0-0, 24) had a bye on Friday as it maintained its spot in first place.
Rockwall-Heath (7-1-0, 21) solidified its hold on second place with a 5-2 victory over Tyler Legacy (5-4-0, 15).
The Jaguars and Skeeters each have tough challenges on Tuesday against Rockwall-Heath and Rockwall, respectively.
The Horn and Mesquite boys were not as fortunate, as the playoff race remains a wide-open affair.
Horn (4-4-1, 13) is still in third place, but by a slim margin after Royse City (4-4-0, 12) earned a 2-1 victory. Jonathan Pineda scored off an assist from Carl Elaya, and the Jaguars got a strong effort from Kevin Jacinto, but it was not quite enough.
The Skeeters (3-5-1, 10) were hoping to move up the ranks, but North Forney (1—2, 5) had other ideas, posting a 3-0 win.
Rockwall-Heath (3-4-1, 10) also picked up an important point, battling district-leading Tyler Legacy (6-1-2, 20) to a 2-2 draw. Donovan Faletto and Brandon Cruz scored for the Hawks, with the Raiders getting goals from Jorge Sanchez and Axel Ruben.
Tuesday could offer up another shakeup in the standings, as Rockwall-Heath hosts Horn, Mesquite is at home to take on Rockwall and Royse City heads East to play Tyler Legacy.
