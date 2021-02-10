It has been a rough start to the season for the Mesquite girls, but they took out some of those frustrations on Tuesday with a 4-0 victory over Skyline.
Angelina San Juan tallied a pair of goals and Adriana Lopez and Kerstyn Thomas added additional scores to lead the offense and the Skeeter defense took care of the rest.
Mesquite (1-3-0, 3 points) picks up its first points of the district campaign and instantly jumps into a crowded mix in the middle of the standings with Horn (1-1-1, 4), who notched its first win last Friday against Rockwall, and Skyline (1-3-0, 3).
Speaking of the Yellowjackets (3-2-0, 9), they bounced back from that setbackwtih an impressive effort on Tuesday, handing Rockwall-Heath (4-1-0, 12) its first setback with a 2-0 victory.
As of now, Mesquite is scheduled to host Horn on Friday, with North Mesquite at Skyline and Tyler Legacy (3-0-1, 10) at home against Rockwall. However, several games have already been reshuffled due to the inclement weather on the horizon, leaving the immediate future up in the air.
On the boys side, Horn and North Mesquite battled to a 1-1 draw.
Antonio Mercado scored off an assist from Jonathan Revilla for the Jaguars (1-2-1, 4), while the Stallions (1-1-2, 5) got their lone score courtesy of Luis Ramirez.
Rockwall-Heath (4-0-1, 13) got goals from Drew Cooley and Chris Rodriguez to earn a 2-2 tie against rival Rockwall (1-3-1, 4).
The Hawks remain in first place ahead of Tyler Legacy (3-0-1, 10), who has played one fewer match with its bye on Tuesday.
Last Friday featured a number of good games.
Horn used goals from Mercado, Ernesto Reynoso and Revilla to carry them past Rockwall, 3-2. Luke Major and Ryan Moon scored for the Yellowjackets.
Mesquite got off to a great start against Tyler Legacy, as Hector Barco assisted on a goal by David Perez and Josh Sanchez converted a penalty kick as they took a 2-0 lead into halftime but the Raiders came roaring back to claim a 4-2 victory.
In the other match of the night, Jesus Ruiz tallied the only goal as Rockwall-Heath was able to edge Horn, 1-0.
