Mesquite understands that at this late stage of the 10-6A season, it needs points out of every match it plays if it hopes to make a push toward the playoffs.
It looked as if the Skeeters would pick up one point on Thursday when they decided they wanted three instead.
With time winding down, David Perez found Gael Cancino and he did the rest, delivering the game-winner with less than a minute remaining to lift them to a 1-0 victory over Rockwall.
That score rewarded a stout defensive effort by Mesquite, led by keeper Angel Flores and defenders Alfredo Martinez, Tim Perez, Hector Barco and Brandon Lee.
The Skeeters (2-5-2, 8 points) keep their playoff hopes alive as they move within three points of Horn (3-4-2, 11) and the Yellowjackets (3-5-2, 11).
The Jaguars dropped a 3-1 decision to Tyler Legacy (8-0-2, 26), who wrapped up the district championship with the victory.
Noe Robles tallied a hat trick for the Raiders, with assists coming from Austin Beckham, Nate Eidam and Chris Perez.
Jonathan Revilla had the lone goal for Horn, and the coaching staff named Cesar Benavides as its man of the match.
In the other game of the night, second-place Rockwall-Heath (5-3-2, 17) got strong play in net by keepers Eli Finley and Junior Tovar and Skyline got the same from Hector Hernandez as the teams finished in a 0-0 draw.
The teams will be back in action tonight with another series of important matches. Horn will host North Mesquite at Berry Middle School, Mesquite takes on Skyline at E.H. Hanby Stadium and Rockwall travels across town to face crosstown rival Rockwall-Heath.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.