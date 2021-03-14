The 10-6A boys soccer coaches joked last week that one could write a book based on the number of tiebreaker scenarios still in play.
Though an exaggeration, it was not too far from the truth, as five teams entered Friday within three points of one another in second through sixth place, leaving three playoff berths up for grabs.
There are still questions to be settled, but a few were answered.
In an odd scheduling quirk, the Mesquite ISD teams and Skyline were in action, while the two Rockwall ISD teams and Tyler Legacy were off due to Spring Break.
North Mesquite (4-2-6, 18) punched its ticket after earning a 1-1 draw against Mesquite (4-5-3, 15).
It was scoreless at halftime, but the Stallions were able to strike first after the break to grab a 1-0 lead.
The Skeeters have shown a flair for the dramatic during their climb back into playoff contention and that continued, as Gael Cancino converted a penalty kick to draw even and that is the way it would end.
Horn (4-5-3, 15) was hoping to boost its chances with a full three points, but had to settle for one after battling Skyline to a 3-3 tie. Jonathan Revilla tallied a pair of goals and Ernesto Reynoso added another for the Jaguars, but the Raiders were able to match that.
When the dust settled on Friday, it left North Mesquite in second, a point ahead of Rockwall-Heath (5-4-2, 17), with Horn and Mesquite tied for fourth with 15 points and Rockwall (4-5-2,14) in sixth place.
The Hawks and Yellowjackets each have one more match to pick up points, but they will both have to do so against district champion Tyler Legacy (8-0-2, 26), who hosts Rockwall on Tuesday and is at Rockwall-Heath on Friday.
The two draws meant that the Hawks also joined the playoff field, and they can vault over North Mesquite into second with a regulation win.
Rockwall is in a similar boat as a regulation victory earns them a spot in the field, while a tie would create a three-way tie for fourth place.
If Mesquite and Horn finish tied, the Skeeters would get the head-to-head not, as they had a victory and a tie against the Jaguars.
Because of the number of moving parts, it is hard to speculate the first-round match-ups when the playoffs get started on Mar. 25.
Tyler Legacy knows it will face Garland, the fourth-place team out of 9-6A. Sachse is the top seed out of that district, followed by Rowlett in second and North Garland in third.
GIRLS
Playoff-bound-Horn (8-3-1, 25) finished the regular season with a solid 5-0 victory over Skyline on Friday. The Jaguars are currently tied for second place with Rockwall-Heath (8-2-1, 25), but the Hawks do own the head-to-head tiebreaker.
Rockwall (9-1-1, 28) and Rockwall-Heath (8-2-1, 25) have clinched the two top spots. Though the Hawks could earn a share of the district title with a win over Tyler Legacy, the Yellowjackets have the tiebreaker.
The Raiders (6-2-2, 20) have two matches left against the Rockwall schools and could move into the second spot with two regulation wins.
Though out of playoff contention, North Mesquite closed its season out on a high note with a 4-1 win over Mesquite.
