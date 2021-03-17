The 10-6A boys soccer coaches joked last week that one could write a book based on the number of tiebreaker scenarios still in play.
Though an exaggeration, it was not too far from the truth, as five teams entered last Friday within three points of one another in second through sixth place, leaving three playoff berths up for grabs.
Those questions are now all but answered, as the playoff field is set.
In an odd scheduling quirk, the Mesquite ISD teams and Skyline were in action last week, while the two Rockwall ISD teams and Tyler Legacy were off due to Spring Break.
North Mesquite (4-2-6, 18) punched its ticket after earning a 1-1 draw against Mesquite (4-5-3, 15) on Friday.
It was scoreless at halftime, but the Stallions were able to strike first after the break to grab a 1-0 lead.
The Skeeters have shown a flair for the dramatic during their climb back into playoff contention and that continued, as Gael Cancino converted a penalty kick to draw even and that is the way it would end.
It turned out to be a pivotal point for Mesquite, as Rockwall (4-6-2, 15) returned to action on Tuesday and tied Tyler Legacy, 2-2.
That created a three-way tie for fourth place with the Skeeters, Jaguars and Yellowjackets, but it is Mesquite who held the tiebreaker advantage and it is they who will be heading to the playoffs.
As it turned out Horn (4-5-3, 15) could have been the fourth playoff team with a regulation win on Friday, but instead came away with a 3-3 tie against Skyline. Jonathan Revilla tallied a pair of goals and Ernesto Reynoso added another for the Jaguars, but the Raiders were able to match that.
There is still one question left to be answered and that is the second and third seeds. North Mesquite currently leads Rockwall-Heath (5-4-2, 17) by one point, but the Hawks still have one match remaining on Friday against Tyler Legacy.
Rockwall-Heath would secure the second seed with a regulation win. A draw would leave the teams tied and they split the regular season series.
Tyler Legacy knows it will face Garland, the fourth-place team out of 9-6A. Sachse is the top seed out of that district, followed by Rowlett in second and North Garland in third.
GIRLS
Playoff-bound-Horn (8-3-1, 25) finished the regular season with a solid 5-0 victory over Skyline on Friday. The Jaguars are currently tied for second place with Rockwall-Heath (8-2-1, 25), but the Hawks do own the head-to-head tiebreaker.
Rockwall (9-2-1, 28) and Rockwall-Heath (8-2-1, 25) have clinched the two top spots, despite the Yellowjackets’ 2-0 loss to Tyler Legacy on Tuesday. Though the Hawks could earn a share of the district title with a win over Tyler Legacy, the Yellowjackets have the tiebreaker.
The Raiders (7-2-2, 23) did what they needed with Tuesday’s win over Rockwall and now have an opportunity to vault into second place with a regulation victory over Rockwall-Heath on Friday.
Though out of playoff contention, North Mesquite closed its season out on a high note with a 4-1 win over Mesquite.
