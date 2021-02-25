The inclement weather that hit the area last week put the high school soccer season on hold.
But while the teams were unable to play or practice for several days, the show must go on, and in an effort to play catch-up on the schedule, local soccer teams have taken on quite the workload this week, with four matches in five days.
That got started on Monday and Tuesday, as most teams played back-to-backs.
North Mesquite (2-1-3, 9 points) is in sole possession of third place in the district after picking up a victory and a draw.
The Stallions enjoyed some late heroics in their 2-1 win over Skyline on Monday.
The match was scoreless at halftime, but the Raiders were able to strike quickly in the second half to take a 1-0 lead.
North Mesquite evened it when Christian Valdez scored off a corner kick, but as time went on, it looked as if it might end in a tie.
That is until the final two minutes, when Junior Garcia was able to net the game-winner to earn the 2-1 win.
The Stallions had the tables turned on them on Tuesday against Tyler Legacy (4-0-2, 14).
North Mesquite got an early goal from Tahir Arreola and maintained that 1-0 advantage for most of the night.
But the Raiders got a late opportunity and made the most of it, as Noe Robles tied it with just 11 seconds left as both teams walked away with one point.
Horn (1-2-2, 5) and Mesquite (0-4-1, 1) had battled to a 1-1 draw on Monday.
The Skeeters scored courtesy of a free kick from Gael Cancino, while the Jaguars’ lone goal was from Braedon Poole with an assist from Jonathan Revilla.
While Horn had a bye on Tuesday, Mesquite was back on the pitch 24 hours later to take on district-leading Rockwall-Heath (5-0-1, 16).
The Hawks jumped to the early lead, using goals from Chris Rodriguez and Jesus Ruiz to take a 2-0 lead in the first 15 minutes.
The Skeeters cut the deficit in half just before the break when Gael Alvarado scored off a throw-in from Diego Martinez to make it 2-1, and while both teams had their chances in the second half, that is the way it would end.
In other action, Rockwall split a pair of matches in the two-day stretch.
On Monday, Tyler Legacy was able to pull out a 3-2 victory over the Yellowjackets (2-4-1, 7).
Robles, who would be the hero the following night, tallied a pair of goals and an assist, Jorge Sanchez scored and Tristan Whelchel and Knox Hicks added assists for the Raiders.
Rockwall got goals from Luke Major and Mateo Canales, but fell just short.
The Yellowjackets bounced back on Tuesday with a 3-0 blanking of Skyline, with Canales again finding the back of the net in the win.
After taking a breather on Wednesday, the 10-6A season is scheduled to resume with a full slate of action on both Thursday and Friday, weather permitting.
GIRLS
As the midpoint of the district season approaches, there is a crowd at the top of the standings.
With several teams playing back-to-back games on Monday and Tuesday, there is a touch of separation.
Tyler Legacy (4-0-2, 14 points) sits atop the standings after earning a 2-1 win over North Mesquite on Tuesday.
Rockwall-Heath (4-1-1, 13), who earned a 1-1 draw with Mesquite on Tuesday, is tied for second place with Rockwall (4-1-1, 13).
Horn (3-1-1, 10), who is still a game behind after its bye on Tuesday, picked up three key points with a 2-0 win over Mesquite on Monday.
