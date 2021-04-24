NORTH MESQUITE SOFTBALL

North Mesquite dropped its season finale with a 17-0 loss to Rockwall on Saturday. 

 Matt Welch, Staff Photo

The final day of the 10-6A season offered no surprises as the three favored teams all took care of business.

The end result was a pair of ties in the standings, meaning two more games to determine seeding on Monday.

Rockwall (11-1) used a 14-run second inning to pull away from North Mesquite with a 17-0 run-rule victory.

The Yellowjackets had plenty of offensive standouts, as Elizabeth Schaefer was 3-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and three driven in, Carter Smith scored three times and plated three more, Logan Nies was 2-for-2 with two runs and Brooke Barron belted a home run and had a pair of RBIs.

Gabrielle Briones was the bright spot for the Stallion (2-10) as she garnered their only two hits.

Rockwall-Heath (11-1) earned its own share of the title after a 18-1 win over Skyline.

Danielle Gillean struck out five in a three-inning no-hitter, Kailee Isaac-Bautista was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs, Lily Wilson scored three times and drove in four and Grace Alexander plated a pair of runs.

Horn (7-5), who had a bye, already knew it had secured a share of third place, and it was joined by Tyler Legacy (7-5) on Saturday after the Raiders posted a 10-0 win over Mesquite.

Presley Johnson tossed a one-hitter for Tyler Legacy, with Hunter Gilmore registering the lone single for the Skeeters (4-8).

The Jaguars and Raiders will meet to determine seeding on Monday in Eustace, while Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath will also decide it on the field, as they have a game scheduled for Monday in Royse City.

The winner of the top seed will draw Rowlett, the fourth seed out of 9-6A, while the runner-up gets Garland.

Sachse and Wylie shared the 9-6A title, but opted for a coin flip to determine seeding, which the Pirates won. Therefore, the winner of Horn/Tyler Legacy will get the Mustangs, with the other drawing Wylie in the bi-district round later this week.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

