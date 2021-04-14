As the softball season heads down the stretch, teams are running out of time to make a final push for the playoffs.
Horn has taken advantage of the last week with a pair of close victories to improve to 6-4 in 10-6A and secure a return to the playoffs.
For the second time this season, the Jaguars pulled out a tight victory over rival Mesquite on Friday with a 4-1 victory.
Sophia Garcia once again did the job on the mound, as she went the distance, striking out 10 and allowing just one run on four hits in seven innings.
Garcia was also 2-for-4 with a RBI at the plate, Elizabeth Mendoza had three hits and Miranda Salinas scored three runs to pace the offense.
The Jaguars were in another down-to-the-wire affair on Tuesday, but were able to outlast Tyler Legacy for a 3-2 victory in 10 innings to secure their playoff spot.
The Raiders (5-4) took an early 1-0 lead with a run in the top of the first inning.
Horn countered in the bottom of the fourth, as Salinas and Taylor Johnson singled and moved into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt by Jadyn Julka. Salinas then got a chance on a wild pitch and scampered home to tie it at 1-1.
Tyler Legacy pushed across a run in the top of the seventh to give them a chance to win, but the Jaguars again had an answer in the bottom of the frame.
Jeslian Rosado was hit by a pitch and moved over on a bunt by Lauren Carrasco. With two outs, Salinas came through with a RBI single to knot it again at 2-2.
The game went to extra innings and extended into the 10th, when Horn found a way to end it. Johnson drew a walk and moved over to second on a ground out. Tyler Legacy had a chance to extend the game, but an error on a ground ball by Elizabeth Mendoza allowed Johnson to come all the way around to score and spark the celebration.
Garcia went all 10 innings, not allowing an earned run and scattering six hits while striking out eight.
Mesquite kept its playoff hopes alive with a wild 15-11 victory over North Mesquite, as the teams combined for 34 hits.
The Stallions (1-8), who were trying to play the role of spoiler, struck first with a three-run rally in the bottom of the opening frame. Serenity Finch drew a leadoff walk and Gabrielle Briones followed with a base hit. Baleigh Davis delivered a two-run single and scored on a RBI double by Sofia Hernandez to take a 3-0 lead.
The Skeeters scratched across a run in the top of the second when Tatum Burton doubled and scored on a base hit by Hunter Gilmore and they followed that up with three more in the third.
With one out, Marissa Roman and Kiana Beasley singled and Jazelle Hernandez brought them both home with a two-run single. Gilmore added a RBI to give them a 4-3 lead.
The back-and-forth nature continued in the bottom of the third, as Briones doubled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Abigail Hernandez.
Mesquite pushed across a run in the top of the fourth, but the Stallions had another counter in the bottom half to take a 6-5 lead.
The pivotal rally came in the top of the fifth, when the Skeeters struck for six runs.
Gilmore got things started with a base hit and scored on a single by Annalise Barron.
With two outs, the clutch hitting set in, as Beasley tripled to drive in a run and then scored on a base hit by Hernandez. Burton added a RBI triple and scored on a single by Gilmore to push the lead to 11-6.
The Stallions tried to rally, as Arianna Cottrell and Sofia Hernandez had RBI singles in the bottom of the fifth, and Briones doubled and scored on a base hit by Abigail Hernandez in the sixth to close to within 11-9.
Mesquite added insurance in the top of the seventh, though. Alyssa Sornia was hit by a pitch and Gilmore singled to set the table.
Yevettte Davila, Barron, Beasley and Hernandez followed with RBIs to push it to 15-9.
North Mesquite did not go down quietly, as Briones had a run-scoring triple and then came around on a base hit by Hannah Seder to close to within 15-11 but that was as close as it would get.
Rockwall (9-1) and Rockwall-Heath (8-1) lead the 10-6A pack and have split the season series, meaning a tie for the top spot is a distinct possibility.
With the Hawks idle, the Yellowjackets edged ahead with a 15-0 run-rule win over Skyline on Tuesday.
Ainsley Pemberton struck out the side in her only inning of work and Audra Henderson pitched the final two frames, striking out three more.
Elizabeth Schaefer homered, Brooke Barron, Schaefer and Henderson each drove in a pair of runs and Ava Wallace and Schaefer scored three times.
Horn sits in third, followed by Tyler Legacy and Mesquite.
The Skeeters face a tough challenge on Friday against the Hawks, but should they spring the upset, they have a season-ending date against the Raiders that could have a playoff berth on the line.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.