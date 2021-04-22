Horn was hoping to secure the third seed in the upcoming playoffs with a win on Tuesday.
But Rockwall has goals of its own, namely a district championship, and it was the Yellowjackets who took a step forward with a 11-0 victory.
Ainsley Pemberton was in control on the mound, allowing only three hits and striking out 16 over six innings. Brooke Barron belted a home run, Logan Nies was 2-for-4 with a double and three runs batted in and Ashley Monks added a pair of RBIs.
Elizabeth Mendoza, Sophia Garcia and Lauren Carrasco had the base hits for the Jaguars, who fell to 7-5 in 10-6A.
Horn must now sit back and wait as it has a bye on Friday, while Tyler Legacy (6-5) can force a tie for third place with a win over Mesquite.
North Mesquite (2-9) is out of the playoff race but is hoping to finish strong and it picked up its second district win with a 19-4 rout of Skyline.
The Stallions had the bats going and Sophia Hernandez was the beneficiary on the mound, as she picked up the win after striking out two in three innings.
North Mesquite started quickly, as Makiya Myles, Baleigh Davis and Serenity Finch drove in runs during a five-run first inning.
Gabrielle Briones had a huge game, going 3-for-3 with a triple, a home run, three runs scored and six RBIs, and she led off the second inning by going deep to spark an eight-run rally.
After a walk to Hannah Seder, Myles tripled home a run and scored on a base hit by Davis. Arianna Cottrell added a RBI and Briones came up again and had a two-run single.
The Stallions put the run rule into effect in the third inning, as Briones cleared the bases with a three-run triple and Seder and Abigail Hernandez followed with RBIs to put the finishing touches on the win.
Rockwall-Heath (10-1) remained tied with Rockwall for the top spot with a hard-fought 8-6 win over Tyler Legacy.
Danielle Gillean earned the win on the mound and had a good day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs batted in, Delaney Drain had three RBIs and Lily Wilson and Ashley Monks each scored twice.
Kyle Tapia went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and four RBIs, Presley Johnson went 3-for-4 and Gabi Escandon scored a pair of runs for the Raiders.
Rockwall and Heath split the regular season series and will share the district title with victories on Friday, with the Yellowjackets hosting North Mesquite and the Hawks traveling to take on Skyline.
