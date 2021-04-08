Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath remained tied for first place at 7-1 and that came at the expense of Mesquite and Horn on Tuesday.
The Jaguars (4-4) dropped a 14-1 decision to the Hawks in a 14-1 loss.
The final score was actually a little deceiving, as Horn was in striking range until Rockwall-Heath erupted for nine runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Danielle Gillean struck out five in six innings on the mound, Peyton Yong went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs and three runs batted in, Kailee Isaac-Bautista went deep and drove in five and Rylee Gentzel also had a home run and a pair of RBIs.
The Jaguars’ lone run came in the bottom of the seventh when Miranda Salinas tripled and scored on a base hit by Taylor Johnson.
Despite the loss, Horn is still one game up on Mesquite (3-5), who dropped a close 5-2 decision to Rockwall.
Ainsley Pemberton struck out 15 in 6.1 innings for the Yellowjackets, while Jazelle Hernandez went the distance for the Skeeters.
Rockwall struck first in the top of the third, as Brooke Barron had a two-run single and then scored on a base hit by Ava Wallace to take a 3-0 lead.
Mesquite came right back in the bottom of the frame, as Hernandez, Alyssa Sornia and Hunter Gilmore drew walks and Annalise Barron and Marissa Roman had RBI singles to close to within 3-2.
But Pemberton slammed the door from there, and Rockwall added insurance runs in the fourth on a RBI single from Smith and in the sixth when Brooke Barron plated a run with a ground out to provide the final 5-2 margin.
In the other game of the night, Tyler Legacy (5-2) remained one game off the pace of the leaders in the loss column after a 20-4 win over Skyline.
Friday features a huge game at the Mesquite Girls Softball Complex when Mesquite and Horn lock horns in a game that could ultimately determine a playoff spot. Tyler Legacy hosts Rockwall with a chance to shake up the top of the standings and North Mesquite returns after a bye with a road date with Rockwall-Heath.
