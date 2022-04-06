Just as the Horn baseball team picked up a big win on Tuesday, so too did the Jaguars softball, who earned a 11-2 victory over Rockwall-Heath.
That result allowed Horn (5-3) to move ahead of the Hawks (4-4) into sole possession of third place in the standings.
Sophia Garcia turned in a strong effort on the mound, going all seven innings and allowing just one hit and striking out 11.
The Jaguars took an early 1-0 lead when Jadyn Julka walked and scored on a RBI double by Irella Bautista. Horn added to its advantage in the third, as Liana Paz had a two-run single and Garcia followed with a run-scoring base hit to make it 4-0.
Horn broke it open in the top of the fourth. Stormi Medina walked, Marissa Cardona was hit by a pitch and Miranda Salinas singled to load the bases with nobody out.
After one run scored on a wild pitch, Bautista singled home a run, Paz drove home another when she reached on an error and Garcia helped her own cause with a two-run triple to extend the lead to 9-0.
After the Hawks struck for a pair of unearned runs in the fourth, Horn got them back in the sixth.
Taylor Johnson doubled and was driven in by Bautista and Kudzanayi Chiriva added a RBI later in the inning to make it 11-2 and that is the way it would end.
Rockwall (8-0) remained undefeated and wrapped up the district’s first playoff berth with a 15-0 win over Mesquite (3-5), who trails Rockwall-Heath by one game for fourth place.
Ainsley Pemberton and Audra Henderson each pitched two innings for the Yellowjackets, combining to strike out five in a one-hitter.
Logan Nies had a big night at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, a triple, two runs scored and two driven in.
Ashley Minor and Roxy Thompson each added a pair of RBIs and Presley Brott and Elizabeth Schaefer each scored three runs.
Briana Santamaria had the lone hit for the Skeeters.
It was a far different offensive performance for Mesquite than its previous outing, when it rolled to a 23-9 win over Skyline last Friday.
Violet Torres had a huge game, going 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, three runs and five RBIs.
Kiana Beasley went 3-for-5 with four runs scored, Isaballa Casarez was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two driven in and Alyssa Sornia had a pair of RBIs.
Tyler Legacy (6-1) remained in sole possession of second place with a 10-0 win over Skyline (0-8), while North Mesquite (1-6) had a bye.
The 10-6A slate is scheduled to resume on Friday with a big game when Horn takes on Mesquite at 7 p.m. at the Mesquite Girls Softball Complex. North Mesquite returns to action with a game against Rockwall-Heath at the same time and Rockwall hosts Tyler Legacy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.