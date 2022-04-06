HORN SOFTBALL

Horn picked up a key 11-2 win over Rockwall-Heath on Tuesday.

Just as the Horn baseball team picked up a big win on Tuesday, so too did the Jaguars softball, who earned a 11-2 victory over Rockwall-Heath.

That result allowed Horn (5-3) to move ahead of the Hawks (4-4) into sole possession of third place in the standings.

Sophia Garcia turned in a strong effort on the mound, going all seven innings and allowing just one hit and striking out 11.

The Jaguars took an early 1-0 lead when Jadyn Julka walked and scored on a RBI double by Irella Bautista. Horn added to its advantage in the third, as Liana Paz had a two-run single and Garcia followed with a run-scoring base hit to make it 4-0.

Horn broke it open in the top of the fourth. Stormi Medina walked, Marissa Cardona was hit by a pitch and Miranda Salinas singled to load the bases with nobody out.

After one run scored on a wild pitch, Bautista singled home a run, Paz drove home another when she reached on an error and Garcia helped her own cause with a two-run triple to extend the lead to 9-0.

After the Hawks struck for a pair of unearned runs in the fourth, Horn got them back in the sixth.

Taylor Johnson doubled and was driven in by Bautista and Kudzanayi Chiriva added a RBI later in the inning to make it 11-2 and that is the way it would end.

Rockwall (8-0) remained undefeated and wrapped up the district’s first playoff berth with a 15-0 win over Mesquite (3-5), who trails Rockwall-Heath by one game for fourth place.

Ainsley Pemberton and Audra Henderson each pitched two innings for the Yellowjackets, combining to strike out five in a one-hitter.

Logan Nies had a big night at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, a triple, two runs scored and two driven in.

Ashley Minor and Roxy Thompson each added a pair of RBIs and Presley Brott and Elizabeth Schaefer each scored three runs.

Briana Santamaria had the lone hit for the Skeeters.

It was a far different offensive performance for Mesquite than its previous outing, when it rolled to a 23-9 win over Skyline last Friday.

Violet Torres had a huge game, going 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, three runs and five RBIs.

Kiana Beasley went 3-for-5 with four runs scored, Isaballa Casarez was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two driven in and Alyssa Sornia had a pair of RBIs.

Tyler Legacy (6-1) remained in sole possession of second place with a 10-0 win over Skyline (0-8), while North Mesquite (1-6) had a bye.

The 10-6A slate is scheduled to resume on Friday with a big game when Horn takes on Mesquite at 7 p.m. at the Mesquite Girls Softball Complex. North Mesquite returns to action with a game against Rockwall-Heath at the same time and Rockwall hosts Tyler Legacy.

