With a playoff berth in its pocket, the goal for Horn during the last two weeks has been to close strong and build momentum for the postseason.
The Jaguars took another positive step on Tuesday, rolling to a 25-11, 25-15, 25-17 sweep of Skyline.
Horn improves to 7-4 in 10-6A and remains tied for third place with Tyler Legacy going into the final day of the regular season.
The Red Raiders held serve against North Mesquite with a sweep on Tuesday.
Rockwall-Heath secured no worse than the second seed with a 25-6, 25-4, 25-14 victory over Mesquite
The Hawks (9-2) are still mathematically alive for a share of the district title, but the odds are against them, as it would require Rockwall (10-1) to slip up against the Skeeters.
Rockwall-Heath closes with Horn in a match that is important to the Jaguars as they look to remain tied with Tyler Legacy, which is a heavy favorite against Skyline.
Regardless of how those two seeds play out, both teams will face tough challenges in the first round against either Sachse or Wylie out of 9-6A.
