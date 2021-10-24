The 10-6A playoff field is set, with the only unresolved detail being the third and fourth seeds.
Horn improved to 7-4 in district on Friday with a 25-9, 25-8, 25-8 sweep of Skyline to remain in sole possession of third place, while Tyler Legacy remained one game off the pace at 6-5 with a sweep of North Mesquite.
The Jaguars have a tough closing assignment on Tuesday at Rockwall-Heath, while the Raiders have a more favorable match against Skyline.
If the two teams finish tied, they split the head-to-head series, meaning a play-in game would be likely to determine seeding.
The top two seeds area already set, as Rockwall, who had a bye on Friday, is the top seed and district champion and will look to close out a perfect 12-0 campaign on Tuesday against Mesquite.
Rockwall-Heath improved to 9-2 and secured the No. 2 seed with a 25-5, 25-9, 25-11 sweep of the Skeeters on Friday.
While the Yellowjackets must wait for 9-6A to unravel its three-team logjam of Rowlett, Lakeview and Naaman Forest to see its bi-district opponent, the Hawks know they will face Garland in the opening round.
Whoever emerges with the third seed between Horn and Tyler Legacy will square off with Wylie, while the fourth seed gets a date against 9-6A champion Sachse.
