Every Mesquite ISD volleyball program has enjoyed moments of success over the years, but lately it has been Horn who has carried the torch.
The Jaguars were the lone MISD team to make the playoffs a year ago, which extended their streak of consecutive berths to eight seasons in a row.
Horn had put together a solid run through the non-district portion of the schedule but had the opportunity to take a break on the opening day of 10-6A play on Friday with a bye.
The Jaguars got their chance to open their pursuit of another trip to the playoffs on Tuesday with their 10-6A opener and they made their debut a successful one with a 25-16, 25-5, 25-16 sweep of crosstown rival Mesquite.
The Jaguars move to 1-0, leaving them as one of just three teams without a district loss after the first week of play.
Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath are off to 2-0 starts.
The Yellowjackets posted a 25-10, 25-16, 25-17 win over Tyler Legacy, handing the Raiders their first loss on Tuesday, while the Hawks took care of North Mesquite with a 25-10, 25-11, 25-9 victory.
The Skeeters have not made the playoffs since 2012, while it has been a year longer for the Stallions, with their last berth in 2011.
Both carried high hopes into the new season, but Tuesday’s results, coupled with Mesquite’s loss to Tyler Legacy on Friday and North Mesquite’s setback to Rockwall, leaves both at 0-2.
The Skeeters get a chance to take a breath on Friday with a bye while North Mesquite is on the road at Skyline.
Horn, meanwhile, has a chance to make a statement when it hosts Rockwall on Friday.
