Madison Mosley and Horn will meet Tyler Legacy with the third seed in the playoffs on the line at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Grand Saline High School.

The 12-match district season was not enough to settle the battle for third place, as Horn and Tyler Legacy finished in a tie for third place.

The Jaguars had an opportunity to secure the spot with a victory on Tuesday, but ran into a tough challenge against Rockwall-Heath, and the Hawks prevailed in a 25-11, 25-22, 25-8 victory.

That opened the door for the Raiders to move into a tie for third place and Tyler Legacy took advantage, sweeping Skyline to improve to 7-5 and create a tie for the spot.

The Jaguars and Raiders, who split the regular season series, will settle it on the court at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Grand Saline.

The winner of that match will avoid 9-6A champion Sachse, and instead face district runner-up Wylie in the bi-district playoffs next Monday or Tuesday, with the loser taking on the Mustangs.

Rockwall wrapped up an undefeated 12-0 district campaign with a 25-14, 25-13, 25-7 sweep of Mesquite and they also must wait to see who they play in the first round.

There was a three-way tie for fourth place in 9-6A between Rowlett, Lakeview and Naaman Forest. That trio will have a mini-tournament, with the Eagles and Rangers squaring off at 6 p.m. Thursday at Sachse and the winner of that match drawing the Patriots at 5:30 p.m. Friday to determine the fourth seed.

Rockwall-Heath, who finished as the runner-up to the Yellowjackets, will face Garland in the bi-district round.

