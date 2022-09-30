HORN VOLLEYBALL MADISON MOSLEY

Madison Mosley and Horn entered Friday tied for first place in 10-6A with Rockwall with a 5-0 district record.

 Photo Courtesy of Dan Brown, TXActionPhoto.com

The stage is set for a showdown for the top spot in 10-6A on Friday as undefeated Horn and Rockwall meet with first place on the line at Horn High School.

The Jaguars improved to 5-0 on Tuesday with an impressive 19-25, 25-20, 27-25 20-25 15-13 victory over Rockwall-Heath.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

