The stage is set for a showdown for the top spot in 10-6A on Friday as undefeated Horn and Rockwall meet with first place on the line at Horn High School.
The Jaguars improved to 5-0 on Tuesday with an impressive 19-25, 25-20, 27-25 20-25 15-13 victory over Rockwall-Heath.
The Yellowjackets (5-0) had a district bye, but did notch a solid non-district win in five sets against 10-5A leader Frisco Liberty.
Friday also marks the end of the first half of the 10-6A season.
The Hawks are currently in third place at 3-2, followed by Royse City (3-2), who picked up a key 24-16, 25-19, 25-15, 25-20 victory against Tyler Legacy (2-4) on Tuedsay.
North Forney (1-4), meanwhile picked up its first district win at the expense of Mesquite (0-5) with a 25-11, 25-9, 25-15 sweep.
It has been an interesting season thus far in that no team looks unbeatable and that could be a sign there are still plenty of twists and turns to come in the second half.
Horn junior Madison Mosley has been one of the most well-rounded players in the district, averaging 3.3 kills and 3.3 digs per set to go along with 26 aces and 25 digs.
Freshman Jaidyn Harsfield has made an immediate impact with 2.5 kills and 2.9 digs per game.
Junior Jada Shepherd is primarily responsible for running the offense, dishing out 4.1 assists per set and she is also posting 2.6 digs per game and has a team-high 45 aces.
Senior Ryan Henderson is once again spearheading the defensive effort in the back, where she is recording 5.4 digs per game.
In Rockwall, they will face one of the district’s top players in senior Becca Kelley, who is averaging 5.2 kills and 2.8 digs. Kelley is not the only offensive weapon up front, as the Yellowjackets feature junior Haley Krause (2.4 kpg), junior Kayla Bullard (2.1 kpg) and senior Kiki Carrasco (1.8 kpg).
Junior Sydney Lafferty leads the team with 31 blocks, junior Gabi Ashcraft is tallying 6.3 assists per set, with sophomore Maddie Holden (3.9 apg) also a capable distributor and senior Addison Goss leads the team in digs with 4.2 per game.
Though Rockwall-Heath has the two losses, it has showed it can make a push toward the top after it took a game from Rockwall and two from Horn.
Royse City’s rally from a set down in the win over Tyler Legacy could prove huge at the end of the season if tiebreakers are involved.
North Forney will need to build on its win over Mesquite to be a factor, while the Skeeters will have to have a major turnaround to be a factor.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.
