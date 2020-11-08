As the volleyball season heads into its final week, the four playoff spots in 10-6A have already been secured by Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath, Horn and Tyler Legacy.
The matter of seeding is still up for grabs.
The Yellowjackets had been cruising along through district play up until Friday, when the Hawks rallied from an early deficit to claim a 15-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-19 victory.
Rockwall falls to 10-1, while Rockwall-Heath improves to 8-2. The Yellowjackets have a bye on Tuesday, but will be heavy favorites to wrap up the 10-6A title and the top seed in the playoffs when they face Mesquite on Friday.
The Hawks also play the Skeeters on Tuesday before their finale date with Horn.
That match for the Jaguars could be a big one, as they head into the week tied with Tyler Legacy at 6-4, with the two teams having split the season series.
The Red Raiders have a favorable schedule down the stretch, with matches against North Mesquite (2-9) and Skyline (1-9).
The Jaguars will be favored on Tuesday when they host the Raiders, but might need to pull the upset on Rockwall-Heath to remain tied for third place.
Regardless of how those two seeds play out, both teams will face tough challenges in the first round against either Sachse or Wylie out of 9-6A.
