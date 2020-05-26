Next week was supposed to mark the start of the 2020 state baseball tournament, a four-day event held at Round Rock’s Dell Diamond and UFCU Disch-Falk Field at UT-Austin that marks the end of the 2019-2020 year of high school athletics.
But those two ballparks will remain quiet next week, just as all high school venues have been since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the suspension on all activities on Mar. 12, and later, the University Interscholastic League’s decision to cancel the remainder of the season.
It left many athletes and teams wondering what might have been and that was especially the case in baseball, where most teams had not even had the opportunity to suit up for a district game.
Though all parties are left to speculation, there were some intriguing story lines that were ready to unfold and one of those involved 11-6A baseball.
It has not always been smooth sailing in recent years for the three Mesquite ISD programs against traditional powers Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath and Tyler Lee and that trio of teams once again claimed the top three spots a year ago, led by the 11-6A champion Hawks.
Horn was able to snag the fourth and final spot for the second straight season, but was knocked out of the playoffs in the bi-district round, as no MISD team has advanced in the postseason since Mesquite in 2016.
While the upper tier of the district is showing no signs of coming down, there were plenty of positives through the first month for the MISD teams, especially North Mesquite and Mesquite.
The Stallions were in search of their first playoff appearance since 2017, and though they graduated their only two all-district performers, they were off to a 7-2 start.
Junior Omar Serna had already delivered several strong outings on the mound, striking out nine in a win over North Dallas and eight in a victory over a good Rowlett team.
North Mesquite had also used Simon Meza, Anthony Tovar and Michael Suratt as part of the pitching rotation.
The offense was also shaping up to be solid with Kai Howard, Ricky Albair, Chris Cobos, Moises Melendez, Meza and Suratt.
The Skeeters were hoping to return to the playoffs for the first time in four years and were 5-5-1 through the early stages.
Like North Mesquite, Mesquite graduated its all-district honorees from last season’s team, but there was some experience back in the fold.
The Skeeters had gotten quality starts from a variety of arms, including Harley Elias, Gabe Dominguez and Josef Martinez and Julian Rosales and Edgar Muniz had been effective in relief roles.
Rosales, Dominguez and Martinez were also three of the team’s leading returning hitters along with Titus Ashton and Cameron Lance.
Horn was not off to the ideal start with a 2-5-3 record, but it was no time to panic for a team coming off back-to-back playoff appearances.
The Jaguars returned first-team all-district outfielder Braylon Monroe, a standout all-around athlete who signed to play football at the University of Texas at Permian Basin.
Last season, Monroe was among the top hitters in the region out of his leadoff spot, posting a .427 batting average and a .513 on-base percentage with 41 hits, 11 runs batted in and 12 stolen bases.
Infielder Josh Edling was a second-team selection after hitting .291 and he had also emerged as one of the top pitching options early on.
Horn was still trying to settle into a rotation, having also used Chris Rendon, Dylan Ristau and AJ Camp, among others.
With Monroe setting the table, the Jaguars lineup was expected to be solid with Edling, Rob Demons, Jalen Jones, Evan Williams and Ryan Rodriguez.
Rockwall-Heath edged rival Rockwall by one game for the 11-6A championship last season and those two teams were considered the early favorites once again.
The Hawks were off to a 10-5 start and featured plenty of star power, despite losing some big pieces.
Junior catcher Kevin Bazzell was named defensive most valuable player while also hitting better than .300 with three home runs last season and sophomore infielder Jett Williams won underclassman of the year honors, also topping .300 with 16 stolen bases.
Rockwall-Heath boasted an ace on the mound in senior Clay Finnegan, who posted a 2.12 ERA on his way to first-team all-11-6A, where he was joined by relief specialist senior Caleb Cain, who had an earned run average under 3.00.
The lineup was packed with punch with all-district returnees in senior Sam Crowell, who hit .400 with four home runs and 39 runs batted in, as well as senior Dakota Britt, juniors Karson Krowka and Zach Rike and sophomore Josh Hoover, all of whom batted better than .300.
Rockwall was 10-3-1 and ranked No. 8 in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 6A state poll.
The Yellowjackets had their own assortment of star power led by all-state senior Zach Henry, who was named the 11-6A offensive player of the year after hitting .391 with three home runs and 31 RBIs.
Though Rockwall was breaking in a new pitching rotation, there was plenty around Henry in the lineup with all-district seniors Travis Gober, Bash Randle and Barrett Rose.
Tyler Lee (7-6) had a solid returning nucleus, led by reigning newcomer of the year junior Tyler Hittle.
Hittle was joined in the lineup by first-team junior catcher Colby Harris and senior Will Landes.
The Red Raiders could also turn to a pair of all-district arms in senior Braden Frisby and junior Andrew Nick.
Longview has been on the outside looking in, but they have been close.
The Lobos returned three all-district performers in infielder Micah King and outfielders Keaton King and Gabe Flores, the latter two were also effective on the mound along with junior Trent Bush.
Every district season features an array of twists and turns that carve out the narrative of the season, only this year, all parties involved are left to only speculate.
