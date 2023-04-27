Mostly cloudy skies. High 71F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..
A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 27, 2023 @ 10:49 am
When the 12-5A schedule was announced, North Mesquite and Poteet would meet in the opening series of the season.
The Stallions and Pirates engaged in a pair of down-to-the-wire affairs, with North Mesquite taking the opener, 1-0, and Poteet returning the favor in the rematch with a 3-2 victory.
Little did anybody know that would the last drama either team would face the rest of the way.
Poteet (12-1) has since won every district game by at last 10 runs, with many of those ending early due to the run rule.
While North Mesquite (12-1) has had a couple of close calls, it has enjoyed several early nights itself during its 12-game district winning streak.
That season-long trend held true on Tuesday, as the Pirates cruised past Samuell in a 16-0 victory, while the Stallions handled Spruce, 15-0.
Assuming the teams hold serve in the finales on Friday, they will finish as 12-5A co-champions.
It would complete a huge turnaround for both programs.
Poteet is already secured its first playoff berth since 2019 and the district tile would be its first since 2011, when it advanced all the way to the state tournament.
As for North Mesquite, it will be making its first trip to the postseason since 2017, and its last district title came back in 2008.
In the event of a tie, the teams could either play an additional seeding game or flip a coin for the top spot.
West Mesquite entered the week with an outside chance to secure its first playoff berth since 1996, but a 17-4 loss to Bryan Adams ended that hope.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered to your inbox so you are always up to date.
Receive our newspaper electronically with the e-Edition email.
Get the latest Mesquite sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox from around Star Local Media when it happens.
Have the latest local pro sports news delivered every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
A weekly recap of all the sports news from around Star Local Media.
Have the latest local news delivered to your inbox so you don't miss out on updates.
Get the latest Allen sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Get the latest Carrollton sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Get the latest Celina sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Have the latest local news and sports delivered to your inbox so you are always up to date.
Get the latest Coppell sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Get the latest Frisco sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Get the latest Lewisville sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Get the latest McKinney sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates.
Get the latest Plano sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Get the latest Little Elm sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Get the latest sports from The Colony delivered to your inbox every week.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.