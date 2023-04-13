POTEET BASEBALL
By Devin Hasson / Star Local Media

Neither North Mesquite nor Poteet has won a district championship in more than a decade, but that is poised to chance, as the Stallions and Pirates are currently tied atop the 12-5A standings with identical 8-1 records.

North Mesquite held off West Mesquite on Tuesday for a 8-5 victory, while Poteet had no problems with Conrad in a 22-0 run-rule effort.

