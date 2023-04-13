Neither North Mesquite nor Poteet has won a district championship in more than a decade, but that is poised to chance, as the Stallions and Pirates are currently tied atop the 12-5A standings with identical 8-1 records.
North Mesquite held off West Mesquite on Tuesday for a 8-5 victory, while Poteet had no problems with Conrad in a 22-0 run-rule effort.
The Stallions returned a pair of first-team all-district honorees who have picked up where they left off.
Nick Garcia is leading the team with a .462 batting average, with Long hitting at a .341 clip, and that pair has also spearheaded the pitching staff.
North Mesquite has also gotten solid contributions from the likes of Dylan Lindeman, Mason Salas, Jeremiah Martinez, Matthew Garcia and James Hernandez.
Poteet has yet to allow a run in three games this month. On Tuesday, Bret Jones threw a three-inning no-hitter and last week against Spruce, Christian Benson hurled a perfect game in a run-rule win, while also going 2-for-3 at the plate with three runs batted in.
Both teams have largely rolled through the district slate with the exception of facing one another, when the split the series to open 12-5A play. North Mesquite edged out a 1-0 win in the opener, with Poteet countering with an equally-close 3-2 victory in the rematch.
In addition to the district title drought, both teams are looking to return to the postseason, as the Pirates have not been since 2019, while the Stallions are seeking their first bid since 2017.
West Mesquite has not made the playoffs since 1996, but still has a shot with a late push.
The Wranglers have one game left with North Mesquite, then must take on third-place Bryan Adams (6-3) before closing with a set against Conrad.
West Mesquite has been right there for the most part, and Tuesday’s loss to the Stallions was its fourth in district play by four runs or less.
Get the Mesquite News in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.