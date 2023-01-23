The 12-5A boys basketball season reached its midpoint on Friday with a number of close games.
When the dust settled, West Mesquite found itself alone atop the standings, holding a one-game lead over a trio of teams.
The Wranglers improved to 6-1 with a narrow 28-27 victory over Poteet.
It was a low-scoring affair from the start, but it was the Pirates who were able to take a 18-10 lead into halftime.
But the Wranglers cut the deficit to five heading to the fourth quarter and then held Poteet to just three points in the final frame, closing on a 9-3 run to pull out the win.
While West Mesquite will enter the second half in the driver’s seat, the Pirates are currently on the outside looking in, as they dropped to 4-3 to fall into fifth place.
North Mesquite is part of the three-team pack in second, as it improved to 5-2 with a 50-48 victory over Seagoville.
The Stallions trailed 29-23 at halftime, but made a charge in the second half.
North Mesquite cut the deficit to one at the end of three quarters and then completed the comeback in the fourth, behind 12 points from Ty Woodson, 10 from Dmetrick Ockleberry and eight from T.J. Jones.
In the other big game of the night, Bryan Adams (5-2) rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to claim a 45-42 win over Spruce, knocking the Timberwolves from their tie for first place and creating the three-way tie in second.
The second half of the 12-5A season gets going on Tuesday. West Mesquite and North Mesquite are both on the road against Seagoville and Samuell, respectively, while Poteet hosts Bryan Adams in a big game.
