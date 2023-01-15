West Mesquite maintained its spot atop the 12-5A standings on Friday, improving to 5-0 with a 53-36 victory over Bryan Adams (3-2).
The Wranglers trailed by three after one quarter, but were able to edge ahead, 19-17, at halftime. West Mesquite pushed it out to a nine-point advantage at the end of three quarters and closed strong to pull away.
Demetrius Ballard tallied 18 points to lead a trio of Wranglers in double figures. Da’Myuis Williams scored 13 points and Victor Dimas added 11.
North Mesquite (4-1) handed Spruce (4-1) its first district loss with a 60-48 win, allowing the Stallions to move into a tie for second place.
The difference was the second quarter, when North Mesquite put the defensive clamps on to reel off a 12-2 run to take a 29-16 halftime lead and it was able to keep Spruce at arm’s length the rest of the way.
The Stallions employed a balanced effort, led by Tylan Woods, who knocked down five 3-pointers as part of a 15-point night.
Dmetrick Ockleberry had a big all-around game with 14 points, five assists and five steals, Dalan Hicks scored eight, Dakota Meza tallied six points and pulled down six boards and Jaylen Epps had five points, six rebounds and six assists.
Poteet improved to 3-2 and moved into a tie for fourth place with its 51-28 victory over Samuell (0-5).
The Pirates led by seven after one quarter and then were simply dominant in the second, going on a 20-0 run to open a 37-10 lead and the second half was merely a formality.
Joshua Hobbs led the way with 17 points, Dwayne Moten scored 11 and Bradin Hejny was also in double figures with 10.
Tuesday will feature two of the biggest games of the season to date when Poteet hosts North Mesquite in a crosstown showdown and West Mesquite goes on the road to take on Spruce.
