WEST MESQUITE BOYS BASKETBALL
Photo Courtesy of Dan Brown, TXActionPhoto.com

West Mesquite maintained its spot atop the 12-5A standings on Friday, improving to 5-0 with a 53-36 victory over Bryan Adams (3-2).

The Wranglers trailed by three after one quarter, but were able to edge ahead, 19-17, at halftime. West Mesquite pushed it out to a nine-point advantage at the end of three quarters and closed strong to pull away.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson.

