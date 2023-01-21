Poteet has been at the top of the 12-5A standings all season long, but West Mesquite has stayed on its heels.
The Wranglers have kept pace hoping that they could avenge their earlier defeat and force a tie atop the district.
West Mesquite got its chance on Friday, but the Pirates were up to the challenge.
Poteet shook off an early deficit and took firm control of the 12-5A race with a 59-39 victory over the Wranglers.
The Pirates improve to 9-0 and now have a two-game lead over West Mesquite, which dropped to 7-2.
The Wranglers led by two after one quarter, but Poteet took control during the middle frames.
The Pirates used a 16-6 run in the second quarter to take the lead, and then outscored West Mesquite 23-12 in the third to open a 48-29 lead and they put it in cruise control from there.
Kalin Bradley led Poteet with 14 points, Kya Richardson scored a dozen and Gabby Bradley chipped in with nine. The Wranglers got a game-high 22 points from Precious Okougbodu and 15 from Evanique Dennis.
North Mesquite improved to 6-3 on Friday after a 56-37 victory over Seagoville.
The Stallions led by eight at halftime, but took over in the third quarter, using a 24-5 run to break it open.
Madison Spain delivered another big performance with 31 points, with Noemi Valdez also in double figures with 13. Ahniyah Jackson had 14 points for Seagoville (4-5), which is part of a three-way tie for fourth place with Spruce and Conrad.
Spruce used a huge rally to claim a 45-43 win over Bryan Adams. The Timberwolves trailed by nine going to the fourth quarter, but outscored the Cougars 23-12 in the final eight minutes to pull out the win.
On Tuesday, Poteet tries to remain undefeated when it plays at Bryan Adams. West Mesquite looks to bounce back when it hosts Seagoville and North Mesquite is also at home to take on Samuell.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson.
