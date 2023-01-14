Poteet, West Mesquite and North Mesquite closed out the first half of the 12-5A season with victories on Friday.
The Pirates completed a perfect 7-0 run through the first half with a victory over Samuell (0-7).
The Wranglers remained one game back, improving to 6-1 with a 56-11 victory against Bryan Adams (1-6).
The Stallions got a battle from Spruce (3-4), but managed to hold on for a 49-45 victory.
North Mesquite held Spruce to three points in the opening quarter and used a 19-8 run in the second to open a commanding 26-11 halftime advantage.
Spruce did not go down without a fight, cutting it to 12 at the end of three quarters and outscoring the Stallions 20-12 down the stretch, but it was not quite enough.
Madison Spain posted a game-high 21 points, Noemi Valdez scored 11 and A’Niyah Shoemaker chipped in with nine.
One of the biggest games of the stretch run takes place on Tuesday when North Mesquite hosts Poteet. West Mesquite is also at home to face off with Spruce, Conrad and is at Bryan Adams and Seagoville is at Samuell.
Tuesday: Mesquite ISD maintains hold on top three spots
As the 12-5A season reaches its midpoint on Friday, the battle for the district championship is shaping up to be an all-Mesquite ISD affair.
Poteet continues to be the team to catch, as it improved to 6-0 on Tuesday with a 73-23 win over Seagoville.
The Pirates grabbed the early lead and then used a 25-4 run in the second quarter to effectively put it away.
Kalin Bradley led a quartet of Poteet players in double figures with 17 points. Trinity Henderson tallied 14 points and Serena Anukem and Gabby Bradley added 13 and 12, respectively.
West Mesquite (5-1) remained one game behind its rivals with a 51-10 victory over Conrad, while that result allowed North Mesquite (4-2) to take over sole possession of third place with its 64-26 victory against Bryan Adams.
Poteet will try to complete a perfect run through the first half on Friday with a road game at Samuell (0-6), West Mesquite is on the road to take on Bryan Adams (1-5) and North Mesquite hosts Spruce (3-3) in a potentially dangerous game.
