Friday was a successful night across the board for the three Mesquite ISD girls soccer teams as the 12-5A season continued down the stretch run.
Poteet (9-0-1, 28 points) remained alone in first place with a 4-1 victory over Bryan Adams (6-3-1, 19).
Desiree Narvaez tallied a pair of goals, Karly Munoz had a goal and two assists, Jasmine Porras scored and Lauren Gamblin and Samantha Pena added assists.
North Mesquite (8-2-0, 24) solidified its hold on second place with a 6-0 blanking of Samuell (4-4-0, 12). Amalia Lopez recorded a hat trick and Alexis Segovia, Destiny Cardona and Abigail Ortega added goals.
West Mesquite (5-5-0, 15) moved into sole possession of fourth place with a 1-0 shutout of Seagoville.
The Wrangler boys (9-0-1, 28) earned a point after a defensive-minded scoreless draw against Seagoville (4-2-4, 16).
West Mesquite has a one-point lead over Bryan Adams (9-1-0, 27), who edged Poteet (2-5-3, 9) for a 2-1 win.
North Mesquite (2-4-4, 10) vaulted back into the playoff conversation with a 7-0 victory over Samuell (3-5-2, 11), getting strong efforts from Jahir Torres, who had a goal and an assist, as well as several other players.
Conrad (3-5-2, 11) also remained in the playoff race, as Giovanni Rayo registered a hat trick and had two assists, Hilario Catalan scored twice and Rodhan Pokhrel and Octavio Mendoza added goals.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson.
