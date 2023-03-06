POTEET GIRLS SOCCER
File Photo

The Poteet girls took another step toward their first district championship since 2016 on Friday with a 5-0 victory over Conrad.

It was a historic night for the Pirates (11-0-1, 34), who not only moved within one win of securing the outright 12-5A crown, but were also able to celebrate head coach Jeff Stone’s 200th career victory.

