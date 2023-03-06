The Poteet girls took another step toward their first district championship since 2016 on Friday with a 5-0 victory over Conrad.
It was a historic night for the Pirates (11-0-1, 34), who not only moved within one win of securing the outright 12-5A crown, but were also able to celebrate head coach Jeff Stone’s 200th career victory.
North Mesquite (10-2-0, 30) is the only team within striking distance of Poteet as it wrapped up no worse than the second seed with a 2-0 win over West Mesquite (6-6-0, 18).
Amalia Lopez continued her torrid stretch of late by accounting for both goals and the defense took care of the rest.
Poteet will look to wrap up the title on Tuesday against Seagoville, while West Mesquite faces Conrad with an opportunity to secure its own playoff berth.
The 12-5A boys race has held much more drama and it took another turn on Friday.
North Mesquite (4-4-4, 16) has made a late-season surge and posted its biggest win to date with a 3-2 victory over previously-undefeated West Mesquite (10-1-1, 31).
The Wranglers were forced to play a majority of the match one player down and the Stallions took advantage to move into sole possession of fourth place.
West Mesquite now finds itself tied atop the standings with Bryan Adams (10-1-1, 31), which got goals from Anthony Tranquilino, Adrian Martinez and Erick Garcia in a 3-1 win over Samuell (3-7-2, 11).
Poteet (3-5-4, 13) saw its playoff hopes take a hit with a 1-0 loss to Conrad (4.6-2, 14), as Giovanny Rayo scored off an assist from Yaw Han for the lone goal of the game.
Seagoville (5-2-5, 20) solidified its hold on third place with a 7-3 victory over Spruce.
Freshman Daniel Castillo turned in a huge performance with four goals, Luis Banda had a goal and two assists, Francisco Rodriguez and Kevin Torres found the back of the net, Issac Mata set up two scores and Omar Rodriguez and Edwin Martinez also had assists.
West Mesquite will look to get back on the winning track on Tuesday when it takes on Conrad, North Mesquite hopes to stay hot, but it will be tough against Bryan Adams and Poteet tires to get back into the playoff picture with its match against Seagoville.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson.
