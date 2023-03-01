It was another good night for the Mesquite ISD girls, as Poteet, North Mesquite and West Mesquite each picked up victories on Tuesday.
The Pirates (10-0-1, 31 points) took another step toward the district title with a 7-0 shutout of Spruce.
The Stallions (9-2-0 27 enjoyed an offensive explosion as they rolled to a 9-0 blanking of Conrad. Amalia Lopez recorded a hat trick and she got plenty of help, as Abigail Ortega, Destiny Cardona, Melanie Rodriguez, Alyssa Cervantes, Elizabeth Alvarez and Jennifer Ramirez added goals.
Like the Poteet girls, the West Mesquite boys (10-0-1, 31) remained in control of the 12-5A race, rolling to a 8-1 victory over Samuell (3-6-2, 11) on Tuesday.
The Wranglers now have a three-point lead over Bryan Adams (9-1-1, 28) after the Cougars tied with Seagoville (4-2-5, 17).
North Mesquite (3-4-4, 13) continued its recent surge with a 4-0 victory over Conrad (3-6-2, 11), getting goals from Dylan Zapata and Adan Aguilar.
Poteet (3-4-4, 13) used a goal from Javier Cordona to remain in the playoff race with a 1-0 shutout of Spruce (0-11-0, 0).
Get the Mesquite News in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.