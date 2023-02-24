WEST MESQUITE BOYS SOCCER
File Photo

The West Mesquite boys remained undefeated in 12-5A play on Tuesday with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Poteet on Tuesday.

The Wranglers improve to 9-0-0 in district and with 27 points they have a three-point lead over Bryan Adams (8-1-0, 24) and a sizable advantage over the rest of the field.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

