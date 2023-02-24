Cloudy with periods of drizzle. High 48F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy with drizzle likely. Low 41F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 24, 2023 @ 6:15 am
The West Mesquite boys remained undefeated in 12-5A play on Tuesday with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Poteet on Tuesday.
The Wranglers improve to 9-0-0 in district and with 27 points they have a three-point lead over Bryan Adams (8-1-0, 24) and a sizable advantage over the rest of the field.
On top of that, West Mesquite, ranked No. 8 in the Lethal Enforcer Soccer Class 5A Region II state poll, has already secured a playoff berth with five matches still left to play.
The Pirates (2-3-4, 10) are in the middle of a tight battle for fourth place at the time along with Samuell (3-4-2, 11), Conrad (2-5-2, 8) and North Mesquite (1-4-4, 7).
The Stallions have had a number of close games, as evidenced by their four ties, and that was the case again on Tuesday, when they battled Seagoville (4-2-3, 15) to a scoreless draw.
The Poteet girls are still unbeaten in 12-5A play, as they improved to 8-0-1 with 25 points with a 2-0 victory over rival West Mesquite (4-4-0, 12) on Tuesday.
Jasmine Porras tallied both goals, with assists coming from Desiree Narvaez and Karly Munoz.
North Mesquite (6-2-0, 18) had no problems with a 6-0 victory against Seagoville.
Fatima Castro and Abigail Ortega each scored twice and Melanie Rodriguez and Alyssa Cervantes added goals and the defense took care of the rest.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered to your inbox so you are always up to date.
Receive our newspaper electronically with the e-Edition email.
Get the latest Mesquite sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox from around Star Local Media when it happens.
Have the latest local pro sports news delivered every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
A weekly recap of all the sports news from around Star Local Media.
Have the latest local news delivered to your inbox so you don't miss out on updates.
Get the latest Allen sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Get the latest Carrollton sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Get the latest Celina sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Have the latest local news and sports delivered to your inbox so you are always up to date.
Get the latest Coppell sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Get the latest Frisco sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Get the latest Lewisville sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Get the latest McKinney sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates.
Get the latest Plano sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Get the latest Little Elm sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Get the latest sports from The Colony delivered to your inbox every week.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.