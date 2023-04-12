The new landscape in 12-5A softball has been ruled by the Mesquite ISD trio of North Mesquite, West Mesquite and Poteet and that did not change on Tuesday, as all three cruised to victories.
The Stallions remained perfect in district play, improving to 11-0 with a 24-0 rout of Conrad.
Raegan Davis struck out seven in a three-inning perfect game, Makiya Myles went 2-for-2 with a run and three RBIs and North Mesquite took advantage of an assortment of mistakes to blow the game open.
West Mesquite is one game back, as the Wranglers got a strong game from Ally Rogers in a 10-1 win on Samuell, as they moved to 10-1.
Poteet is also postseason-bound, as cruised to a 19-0 victory over Spruce.
This season has marked a resurgence for all three programs.
North Mesquite had not made the postseason since 2018, but it has the look of a different team, and it is in position to capture the first district championship since 2007, and just the third in program history.
Outside of a 7-5 win over Poteet in the 12-5A opener, the Stallions have dominated their district opposition, outscoring them by a combined total of 199-9.
North Mesquite is hitting an eye-popping .422 as a team, with a number of different standouts.
Senior Gabrielle Briones ranks among the state leaders, hitting .683. Of her 28 hits, 18 have gone for extra bases, as she has belted 11 home runs with five doubles and a pair of triples, and she also has a team-high 37 runs scored and 41 RBIs.
Junior Alia Perrin-Adams is batting .533 with four home runs, five doubles and 28 runs batted in, senior Cora Hurst has posted a .475 average with six doubles and 19 RBIs, senior Raegan Davis is hitting .424 with three homers and 32 runs scored and junior Makiya Myles is batting .400.
The Stallions have also been aggressive on the base paths, led by senior Kaitlyn Murphree with 19 stolen bases and Davis with 12.
The North Mesquite pitching staff has been the beneficiaries of the high-octane offense.
Perrin-Adams has logged the most innings, posting a 7-1 record with a 2.33 earned run average and 54 strikeouts in 45.2 innings.
Davis is 5-0 and is averaging better than a strikeout per inning, and Murphree has gotten the call on a few occasions, where she has struck out nine and allowed only two hits in six frames.
While it has been so far, so good for the Stallions, they want to finish strong and that includes a rematch with West Mesquite, who is writing its own historical chapter.
The Wranglers have just three playoff appearances in program history, and the last of those came more than two decades ago in 2001, but that will change.
West Mesquite has won five games by 15 runs or more and already has a sweep of Poteet in the books.
The Wranglers have gotten good production at the plate from the likes of Sariya Calhoun, Lamyria Little, Arieanna Williams, Jayce Trunkhill and Kathy Hernandez, and others have stepped up at times, as well, while Celeste Avila has shouldered the load on the mound, where she averages better than a strikeout per inning.
Poteet was searching for its first playoff berth since 2019, and while its drought is not as long as their district rivals, it seems like an eternity for a program that made 21 postseason appearances from 1996-2019.
The Pirates have a powerful offense, with two players hitting better than .500 on the season.
That is led by junior Alyssa Garcia, who is hitting .563 with 27 runs scored and 25 runs batted in.
Junior Faith Ramirez is batting .520 with four home runs, two triples and 38 runs scored, and she has made opponents pay on the base paths with a team-high 31 stolen bases.
Poteet has also gotten steady contributions from sophomores Aaliyah De Jesus and Eleana Rosales, freshman Mariana Ortiz, juniors Siara Figueroa and Mireyli Castillo and senior Anais Moncada.
Freshman Melanie Valadez has posted a 8-2 record with a 3.85 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 40 innings, and De Jesus has also shouldered a heavy load on the mound.
The biggest game of the season takes place on Friday when the Stallions and Wranglers meet for the second time at the Mesquite Girls Softball Complex.
A North Mesquite win would wrap up the 12-5A championship, while West Mesquite could force a tie for first place with a victory.
That will be the last MISD against MISD match-up, and each take care of business, they will sweep the top three seeds in the playoffs.
