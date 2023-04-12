NORTH MESQUITE SOFTBALL

North Mesquite remained undefeated in 12-5A softball with a 24-0 victory over Conrad on Tuesday. 

 Dan Brown, TXActionPhoto.com

The new landscape in 12-5A softball has been ruled by the Mesquite ISD trio of North Mesquite, West Mesquite and Poteet and that did not change on Tuesday, as all three cruised to victories.

The Stallions remained perfect in district play, improving to 11-0 with a 24-0 rout of Conrad.

