The softball playoffs get started this week and it has been a long time coming for a trio of Mesquite ISD teams, who wrapped up their regular seasons on Friday.
North Mesquite (13-1) secured a share of the 12-5A championship with a 25-1 win over Spruce.
Kaitlyn Murphree allowed two hits over three innings and struck out five and also scored twice on offense, where she got plenty of support.
Alia Perrin-Adams as 2-for-2 with a double, three runs scored and two driven in, Michelle Lopez scored three times and plated two more, Alysa Garza had a pair of RBIs, Reagan Davis scored three runs and Haven Crabb, Alia Camargo, Angela Calderon and Molly Whittinger also drove in runs.
West Mesquite (13-1) grabbed the other half of the district crown after its 23-2 rout of Bryan Adams.
Celeste Avila was once again in control on the mound, striking out seven and allowing only two hits in five innings of work.
Brianna Logan was one of several Wranglers with big nights at the plate, going 4-for-4 with five runs scored and three batted in.
Talia Offord homered, had three runs and three runs batted in, Zoraida Barron was 3-for-4 with four RBIs, Kathy Hernandez was 2-for-4 with a double, triple, three runs scored and four driven in and Lamyria Little doubled, scored twice and drove in two more.
Poteet (10-4) closed out the 12-5A campaign with a 18-0 shutout of Samuell.
Melanie Valadez allowed just one hit and struck out four in three innings and helped her own cause by going 2-for-2 with a double, three runs scored and a pair of RBIs. Grace Prater belted a home run and drove in two, Marianna Ortiz had three RBIs and Aaliyah De Jesus tripled, scored three runs and plated two more.
North Mesquite won a coin flip to secure the top seed in the playoffs and will meet South Oak Cliff in a bi-district best-of-3 series starting at 5 p.m. Thursday at Forester Field.
The second game is set for 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Mesquite Girls Softball Complex, while the third game, if necessary, will be played at noon Saturday.
The Stallions are making their first playoff appearance since 2018 and the share of the 12-5A title was the first since 2007.
Perrin-Adams has posted a 10-1 record with a 1.91 earned run average and 76 strikeouts in 62.1 innings. Davis is 7-0 with a 3.29 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 34 innings and Murphree has also been effective, going 3-0 with a 0.54 earned run average and 19 strikeouts in 13 innings.
Gabrielle Briones ranks among the area and state leaders, hitting .667 with 11 home runs, 38 runs scored and 41 RBIs. Perrin-Adams is hitting .508 with four home runs 10 double, 33 runs scored and 42 driven in.
The Stallions also have big bats with Makiya Myles (.438, 3 HRs, 32 RBIs), Michelle Lopez (.424, 31 runs), Cora Hurst (.407, 2 HRs), Davis (.391, 4 HRs, 49 runs), Allyson Eldridge (.375) and Murphree (.348, 42 runs).
For West Mesquite, this has been a historical run in more ways than one, as the playoff appearance is its first since 2001 and the district championship is its first since 1996.
The Wranglers will meet Molina in Game 1 of a best-of-3 series at 7 p.m. Thursday at Carrollton Ranchview. The teams return to the same site at 3 p.m. Friday for Game 2, with the third game, if needed at 7 p.m. Friday.
Avila has carried the load on the mound, with an ERA under 3.00 and better than a strikeout per inning.
West Mesquite also has a formidable lineup with Barron, Sariya Calhoun, Logan, Jayce Trunkhill, Kathy Hernandez, Little, Offord, Angelica Escobedo and Arieanna Williams all hitting better than .300.
Poteet, which is making its first postseason appearance in four years, opens its best-of-3 series against W.T. White at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Mesquite Girls Softball Complex. The series shifts to W.T. White for Game 2 at 4:30 p.m. Friday, with the third game at 4 p.m. Saturday at the same siate.
The Pirates have used a pair of primary arms with Aaliyah De Jesus and Melanie Valadez, with that duo combining for 113 strikeouts in 125 innings and a 4.59 earned run average.
The Poteet offense is hitting nearly .400 as a team, led by Alyssa Garcia, who is batting .524 with a pair of home runs, 38 runs scored and 30 driven in.
Among the other leading hitters are De Jesus (.492, 3 HRs, 7 2Bs, 38 runs, 35 RBIs), Faith Ramirez (.471, 4 HRs, 53 runs), Eleana Rosales (.452, 2 HRs, 36 runs, 29 RBIs) and Miriana Ortiz (.379, 2 HRs, 31 runs, 31 RBIs).
The other 11-5A/12-5A match-up will feature Samuell taking on Woodrow Wilson, with those teams scheduled to meet in a one-game playoff at noon Friday at Forester Field.
