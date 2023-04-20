NORTH MESQUITE SOFTBALL

North Mesquite is heading back to the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

 Photo Courtesy of Dan Brown, TXActionPhoto.com

After notching the biggest win in several years on Friday with its 2-1 victory over North Mesquite, West Mesquite had no signs of a letdown on Tuesday as it rolled to a 21-3 rout of Conrad.

Celeste Avila struck out four in three innings of work and she got plenty of support, as the Wranglers quickly put the run rule into effect.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

