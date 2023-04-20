After notching the biggest win in several years on Friday with its 2-1 victory over North Mesquite, West Mesquite had no signs of a letdown on Tuesday as it rolled to a 21-3 rout of Conrad.
Celeste Avila struck out four in three innings of work and she got plenty of support, as the Wranglers quickly put the run rule into effect.
Ally Rogers was 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and five driven in and Talia Offord also homered, scored three times and had a pair of RBIs.
Zoraida Barron continued her hot stretch, going 2-for-2 with a double and two runs batted in, Lamyria Little doubled, scored twice and plated two more and Sariya Calhoun stole five bases and crossed the plate three times.
The Stallions bounced back from their first district loss in a big way as they rolled to a 17-0 blanking of Bryan Adams.
Raegan Davis threw a three-inning no-hitter, striking out seven, and she helped her own cause at the plate, belting a home run, scoring twice and accounting for four RBIs.
Alia Perrin-Davis had a big night, going 2-for-2 with a double, triple, three runs and five runs batted in, Abigail Hernandez doubled and drove in a pair of runs and Giselle Castro and Cora Hurst each scored three times.
In the aforementioned showdown for first place, it boiled down to a pitcher’s duel and both West Mesquite’s Avila and North Mesquite’s Perrin-Adams delivered.
Avila stuck out 10 over seven innings and allowed just one run, which came when Davis drove in Michelle Lopez.
Perrin-Adams fanned eight over six frames, but the Wranglers were able to strike at the right time as Barron’s base hit plated both Brianna Logan and Offord and that would prove to be the difference.
Poteet secured the third seed in the playoffs with a pair of run-rule victories over Conrad and Seagoville and will look to close strong on Friday against Samuell.
West Mesquite and North Mesquite face Bryan Adams and Spruce, respectively, as they look to finish the season as co-district champions.
Get the Mesquite News in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.