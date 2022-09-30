There have been some tough times of late for Poteet, West Mesquite and North Mesquite volleyball.
At times, that can be attributed to the luck of the draw, as some solid teams were placed in the same district with the likes of perennial playoff programs such as Highland Park, and the Rockwall and Forney schools.
But when the University Interscholastic League announced its realignment for 2022-2024, the Pirates, Wranglers and Stallions, who dropped down in classification for the first time, were presented with a new landscape.
That chance, coupled with improvement from within, as given the trio a chance to add new successful chapters to their histories, and with the 12-5A season reaching its midpoint on Friday, all three are in a position to do just that.
Poteet has a proud history, despite some recent struggles, but head coach Erika Dupree has the Pirates on course, as they improved to 6-0 on Tuesday after a sweep of Seagoville.
Poteet has a go-to player on offense in senior Taylore Alsaid,who ranks among the district leaders with 3.9 kills per set.
The Pirates have also gotten strong play from the likes of senior Ella Keheley, senior Kalin Bradley and freshman Cylie Jackson has made an immediate impact.
Not only has Poteet not lost a district match thus far, it has yet to lose a set in 12-5A play.
The Wranglers have not made the playoffs since 1993 but are in position to end a near three-decade drought after they improved to 5-1 on Tuesday with a 25-11, 25-17, 25-19 sweep of Conrad.
Outside of a loss to Poteet, West Mesquite has not dropped a set in its five district victories, as it is tied with Bryan Adams for second place heading into their head-to-head meeting on Friday at West Mesquite.
It has been more than a decade since North Mesquite has made the playoffs, but at 3-3, the Stallions are alone in fourth place and would make the postseason if the season ended today.
North Mesquite’s focus at this point is to continue to take care of business against the teams under them in the standings, and with a win or two against the top three, it can make a move up.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.
