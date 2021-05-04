It has been a frustrating season for Poteet.
The Pirates felt they were playoff-worthy and they have shown that at times, posting an overall winning record.
But Poteet entered the final week of the regular season already eliminated from postseason contention after suffering five district losses to the upper tier by three runs or less, including three one-run setbacks.
While that left the Pirates wondering what might have been, they did finish on a high note, as they picked up a 3-0 win over rival West Mesquite on Monday to complete a series sweep.
Poteet (6-8) got an overpowering appearance on the mound from Adam Byrd, who yielded just one hit and struck out 14 in only five innings of work, with Mark Juarez coming on in relief and fanning two in one frame.
David Holguin took the hard-luck loss, as he allowed only three hits and zero earned runs over four innings.
The Pirates took the lead in the first inning when Gabe Rodriguez walked, Marlon Lavalais doubled to put two runners in scoring position and Raul Hernandez delivered a two-run single for a 2-0 lead.
It remained that way until the sixth, when Jeffrey Young belted a solo home run to extend the advantage to 3-0 and that is the way it would end.
North Forney (13-1) secured sole possession of the 13-5A championship with a 12-2 win over Greenville.
Collin Arnold picked up the win on the mound as four pitchers combined on a two-hitter.
J.J. Humes and Cole Lancaster each recorded three RBIs and Preston Crow also drove in a pair of runs for the Falcons, as they wrapped up the top seed.
Highland Park (12-2) secured the second seed, completing a sweep of third-place Royse City (10-4) with a 7-0 blanking.
Calvin Williams went the distance for the Scots, scattering five hits and striking out 11. Harrison Dugger went 1-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and one driven in, Patrick Turner doubled, scored and plated a run and Braden Jirovec had a pair of RBIs.
Forney (9-5) is headed to the playoffs as the fourth seed, closing with a 5-1 win over Crandall.
Edgar Muniz allowed just two hits in three innings, Wyatt Treadwell tripled, scored and drove in a run and Josh Stephens, Aiden Sims and Mason Bowring added RBIs for the Jackrabbits.
North Forney will square off with Ennis in the bi-district round of the playoffs, Highland Park draws Midlothian, Royse City faces Joshua and Forney will look to spring the upset on 14-5A champion Corsicana.
