Saturday might well have summed up Poteet’s entire season.
The Pirates went toe-to-toe with Forney through seven innings and into extras, but the Jackrabbits were able to push across the game-winner in the bottom of the eighth to claim a 1-0 victory.
The result officially ends Poteet’s playoff hopes, as it falls to 4-8 in 13-5A.
Adam Byrd turned in a strong effort on the mound, striking out eight and allowing only three hits over five innings, but he was matched by Forney’s Ryan Dickey, who struck out seven in seven scoreless frames.
The difference came in the bottom of the eighth, when with one out, Trent McGee drew a walk and Dickey then followed with a double to put two runners in scoring position.
After a walk loaded the bases to set up a force play, it did not matter, as pinch-runner Alijah Merkson was able to bolt home on a passed ball with the game-winning run that also secured a playoff berth.
North Forney retained its spot atop the standings, moving to 11-1 after a 6-0 in over Crandall on Monday.
Cole Lancaster and Jayden Olsen teamed up on a no-hitter, with Lancaster striking out eight in six innings and Olsen coming on to close it out.
Cole Cather was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and J.J. Humes was 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored and two driven in.
The Falcons have a one-game lead over Highland Park (10-2) and Royse City (10-2).
The Scots took care of Greenville in a 13-3 win, as Harrison Dugger went 3-for-4 with two triples, three runs scored and three batted in, and Patrick Turner and Sam Sessions each added a pair of RBIs.
The Bulldogs handled West Mesquite in a 16-0 victory, as three different pitchers combined on a one-hitter.
Connor Reynolds was actually the third pitcher to come on, but he went five innings, striking out five.
Tyson Neighbors had a huge game, hitting for the cycle and scoring two runs and tallying six RBIs, Brighton Chapman drove in three runs and Keegan Smith plated two more.
Poteet and West Mesquite are both out of the playoffs picture, but will try to close strong at the expense of one another when they renew their rivalry on Tuesday at Tillery Field and on Friday at Copeland Field
North Forney has a series with Greenville, and if it takes care of business, will wrap up the 13-5A title and top seed in the playoffs.
The series with the most intrigue is the battle for second place, where Royse City and Highland Park meet in a two-game set.
