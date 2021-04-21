Poteet has endured some ups and downs this season, but was hoping to make things interesting this week.
If the Pirates could sweep Forney, they would vault right back into contention, and in fact, would have potentially been in fourth place heading into a season-ending series with West Mesquite.
The Jackrabbits did not cooperate on Tuesday, though, as they posted a 10-0 victory. Forney improves to 6-5 in 13-5A and moves two games ahead over both Poteet (4-7) and Crandall (4-7) in the battle for the final playoff spot.
The Pirates were unable to solve Rylan Byrd, who struck out seven and scattered three hits over five innings before giving way to Edgar Nuniz, who struck out two in one inning of work.
Jake White went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs and Josh Stephens went 2-for-4 with a run and two driven in.
Adam Byrd, Jeffrey Young and Justin Adams had the lone base hits for Poteet.
West Mesquite (0-11) has been relegated to the role of spoiler, but Royse City (9-2) was having no part of it on Tuesday in a 22-3 victory.
Seth Seise and Micah Wolfe combined on the five-inning performance on the mound. Rowdy Chandler had a huge game, belting a grand slam, scoring four runs and driving in five, Tyson Neighbors went 2-for-4 with three runs and batted in and Mason Broom had a pair of RBIs.
Azarius Herrera drove in a run and Dradun Lucas, Julian Rodriguez and Jose Rodriguez scored for the Wranglers.
North Forney (10-1) remained alone in first place with a 13-3 victory over Crandall.
Preston Crow allowed three hits without an earned run and struck out six over five innings. Nick Gray went 3-for-3 with a double, one run and two driven in, Cole Cather was 3-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs and J.J. Humes and Collin Arnold each plated a pair of runs.
Highland Park (9-2) remained tied for second place, one game back of the Falcons, with a 11-0 win over Greenville.
Calvin Williams struck out 11 and did not allow a hit in five innings and Mac Moreland came on in relief and fanned four in a pair of frames. Harrison Dugger was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Preston Gamster scored twice and drove in two to pace the Scots offense.
The head-to-head series resume on Friday when Poteet goes on the road to take on Forney and West Mesquite hosts Royse City at Tillery Field.
