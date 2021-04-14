If Poteet is going to make a push for the playoffs, it knows it needs to start now and the Pirates took a good first step on Tuesday with a 4-0 victory over Crandall at Copeland Field to improve to 3-6 in 13-5A.
Donald Coffman did the job on the mound, allowing just two runs on two hits over seven innings and striking out five while not yielding a walk.
Crandall was able to edge out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning courtesy of RBIs from Connor Brett and Landon Phillips, but Poteet doubled that with a four-run fourth.
Raul Hernandez reached on a walk and came around to score on a double by Robbie Armijo. Jeffrey Young followed with a RBI single and Mark Juarez reached when he was hit by a pitch.
After a sacrifice bunt by Justin Adams, Alex Reyes gave them the lead with a sacrifice fly and Gabe Rodriguez followed by plating another to make it 4-2 and Coffman made sure that would hold up until the end.
West Mesquite entered Tuesday still looking for its first district win, and while it got the offense going, it was unable to keep pace with Greenville, who pulled out a 22-11 victory.
The Lions had a pair of huge innings and they started in the top of the first in putting the Wranglers in a 8-0 hole.
West Mesquite refused to throw in the towel, though. Julian Rodriguez walked, Dradun Lucas reached base and Jose Estrada had a RBI single as part of a three-run rally in the bottom of the frame.
They continued to chip away in the bottom of the second, with Estrada walking in a run, Adan Arana doing the same and Azarias Herrera providing a run-scoring base hit to draw to within 9-6.
After shutting out Greenville in the top of the third, the Wranglers went back to work. Allen Facundo singled and scored on a base hit by Sam Stovall. After walks to Gabe Quinones and Lucas loaded the bases with two outs, Estrada was hit by a pitch to force in a run, and Arana and Herrera followed with RBI walks as West Mesquite took a 10-9 lead.
Unfortunately for the Wranglers, it would be short-lived, as the Lions responded with a nine-run outburst in the top of the fourth to take a 18-10 lead and the West Mesquite bats would go quiet from there, scoring just one more run.
In a battle of district leaders, Highland Park (8-1) pulled into a tie for first place with North Forney (8-1) with a 4-1 victory in the first of their series.
Calvin Williams turned in a strong complete-game effort, allowing only three hits and striking out six.
The game was tied at 1-1 into the bottom of the third inning, when Josh Bowers and Preston Gamster each drove in runs and they added some insurance in the fifth when Gamster walked and scored on a RBI single by Hunter Kraus.
In another big game, Royse City (7-2) edged Forney (5-4) in a 6-5 victory.
Seth Seise picked up the win after going the first four innings and Tyson Neighbors came on in relief and locked it down, giving up just one unearned run on one hit and striking seven during the final three frames.
Joseph Morales scored four times for the Bulldogs, with Bradley Mitchell and Kade Owen providing RBIs, while Cameron Hunt drove in three for the Jackrabbits.
The second half of the two-game series resume on Friday with Poteet hitting the road to play at Crandall, West Mesquite at Greenville, North Forney hosting Highland Park and Forney at Royse City.
