With one week left in the regular season, Poteet and West Mesquite are not where they want to be, as they are both on the outside looking in at the playoff picture.
But both teams would like to build momentum for the offseason and they have one last chance to do so this week as they meet for their head-to-head series.
On Tuesday, it was the Pirates who grabbed the early bragging rights, holding off the Wranglers to earn a 5-3 victory.
The playoff field is officially set after Highland Park (9-4) edged Royse City (6-7) in a 1-0 victory.
It was a pitcher’s duel from the start, with Jordon Stribling starting for the Scots and Connor Reynolds going for the Bulldogs.
Stribling went 5.1 innings, striking out 10 and giving up only two hits, with Max Stammel coming on for the final 1.2 frames.
Reynolds allowed only three hits in four innings, and Bradley Haydicky and Mason Broome combined for three frames of hitless relief, but Highland Park took advantage of its one opportunity in the fourth inning.
With two outs, Luke Vendig doubled to get into scoring position and Braden Jirovec came through in the clutch with a RBI single to make it a 1-0 game and that is the way it would end.
The Scots now find themselves tied for third place with Crandall (9-4) after the Pirates suffered a 3-0 loss at the hands of Forney (11-2).
Aiden Sims pitched six strong innings for the Jackrabbits, striking out 10 and allowing just a pair of hits, with Ryan Dickey pitching a scoreless seventh to earn the save.
In the second inning, Sims doubled, Zach Mikes walked and Wyatt Treadwill came up with the biggest hit of the night with a two-run double to give Forney the lead.
They tacked on another in the third when Josh Stephens doubled and scored on an error to make it 3-0 and the pitching staff made sure it would stand up until the end.
Heading into the final day of the regular season on Friday, the Pirates and Wranglers will meet at 7:30 p.m. at Tillery Field.
Forney and North Forney are tied for first place, while Crandall and Highland Park are deadlocked in third.
The Falcons and Jackrabbits, and the Pirates and Scots each split their regular season series, meaning if there are ties, there will likely be seeding games next week.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson.
