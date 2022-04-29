Poteet and West Mesquite wrapped up their 2022 campaigns on Friday with a renewal of their crosstown rivalry.
The Pirates (4-10) had already claimed the opener of their two-game series and they completed the sweep with a 3-1 victory over the Wranglers (0-13).
North Forney (12-2) and Forney (12-2) each picked up victories on Friday as they each earned a share of the 13-5A championship.
The Falcons earned their part of the title in dramatic fashion, rallying for two runs in the seventh inning to claim a 3-2 victory over Greenville. Preston Crow pitched seven strong innings, striking out 11 an allowing only one earned run.
The Jackrabbits claimed their share in much more comfortable fashion with a 8-0 blanking of Crandall.
Jake White did the job on the mound, going 5.2 innings and striking out eight while yielding only two hits.
After two scoreless frames, Forney broke it open in the third inning. Andrew Gafford reached on an error and Garret Hendricks singled to set the table. White helped his own cause with a RBI single and Trent McGee added a run-scoring base hit as part of a five-run rally.
That results allowed Highland Park (10-4) to move past Crandall (9-5) into sole possession of third place with its 7-0 win over Royse City.
Ben Bailey struck out 10 and allowed only three hits in a complete-game shutout.
There was no score through three innings, but the Scots were able to scratch across a run in the fourth, as Braden Jirovec walked and scored on a RBI double by Jack Curtis.
Bailey and Jirovec added runs in a two-run fifth inning and Highland Park broke it open in the sixth, as Luke Vendig had a RBI single and they took advantage of some Royse City miscues.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhesson@starlocalmedia.com.
