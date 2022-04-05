Poteet and West Mesquite each came up on the short end of the scoreboard in 13-5A play on Tuesday.
The Pirates fell to 2-5 with a 6-0 loss to Royse City, while the Wranglers dropped to 0-7 after a 9-0 setback at the hands of North Forney.
Poteet saw a bevy of different looks, as the Bulldogs used six different pitchers in the game, with starter Bradley Haydicky picking up the win.
Christian Benson struck out five over five innings for the Pirates, who managed only three hits of their own.
It was a 1-0 game until the third inning, when Adam Gomez singled and Caleb Watkins followed with a two-run home run. Royse City was not quite done in the inning, with Hayden Hays adding a RBI double to push the lead to 4-0.
Hays added another run-scoring double in the fifth inning, with Joel Hulsey delivering a sacrifice fly in the sixth to provide the final margin.
Poteet had been coming off a 1-0 win over Greenville on Friday.
Isaiah Carter scored the lone run of the game, but the night belonged to starter Robbie Armijo, who struck out 14 and allowed only five hits in a complete-game shutout performance.
Apolonio Rodriguez, 33, of Celina, was sentenced by a jury to life in prison for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Causing Serious Bodily Injury with Family Violence, announced Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis.
A lawsuit alleging that the Collin County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) failed to uphold its duty of care as a prisoner miscarried is going forward as a motion to dismiss was denied by a federal court last week.
The city of Mesquite in partnership with Keep Mesquite Beautiful, Inc. (KMB) has launched a new Clean City Initiative Program called Adopt-a-Spot. The Adopt-a-Spot program provides opportunities for the entire community to help keep Mesquite litter-free by "adopting" a specific location and …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.