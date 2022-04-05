POTEET BASEBALL

Poteet split a pair of games during the last few days, picking up a 1-0 win over Greenville on Friday and falling to Royse City, 6-0, on Tuesday.

 Devin Hasson, Staff Photo

Poteet and West Mesquite each came up on the short end of the scoreboard in 13-5A play on Tuesday.

The Pirates fell to 2-5 with a 6-0 loss to Royse City, while the Wranglers dropped to 0-7 after a 9-0 setback at the hands of North Forney.

Poteet saw a bevy of different looks, as the Bulldogs used six different pitchers in the game, with starter Bradley Haydicky picking up the win.

Christian Benson struck out five over five innings for the Pirates, who managed only three hits of their own.

It was a 1-0 game until the third inning, when Adam Gomez singled and Caleb Watkins followed with a two-run home run. Royse City was not quite done in the inning, with Hayden Hays adding a RBI double to push the lead to 4-0.

Hays added another run-scoring double in the fifth inning, with Joel Hulsey delivering a sacrifice fly in the sixth to provide the final margin.

Poteet had been coming off a 1-0 win over Greenville on Friday.

Isaiah Carter scored the lone run of the game, but the night belonged to starter Robbie Armijo, who struck out 14 and allowed only five hits in a complete-game shutout performance.

The Wranglers were unable to solve North Forney starter Cole Lancaster who struck out 16 and walked just one on his way to a no-hitter.

The Falcons gave Lancaster early run support when Christian Acosta had a RBI double and Collin Arnold added a two-run single to give them a 4-0 lead in the first inning.

Acosta and Jorge Herrera delivered RBI doubles in the second inning to extend the lead to 6-0 and that would be more than enough.

Highland Park (6-1) moved into a tie for first place by handing Crandall (6-1) its first district loss with a 4-0 victory.

Ben Bailey was in control on the mound, striking out eight and scattering five hits in a complete-game shutout effort.

The Scots made the most of their chances on offense, as Bailey and Jack Pryor drove in runs and they took advantage of mistakes to push across two unearned to propel them to the victory.

Forney (5-2) moved into a tie for third place with North Forney after it posted a 4-2 win against Greenville.

After Aiden Sims gave up just one run in two innings, Jake McMahan turned in a strong effort in relief, striking out seven over four frames and giving up just one hit.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments