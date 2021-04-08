Poteet dug itself a deep hole on Tuesday, but put together a furious rally to get back into it. However, Royse City was able to weather the storm and regain control to earn a 14-9 victory at Copeland Field.
The Pirates drop to 2-5 in 13-5A and find themselves needing to rally down the stretch with five teams ahead of them in the standings.
Poteet trailed 7-0 going to the bottom of the fourth inning when the bats started to heat up.
Adam Byrd drew a walk and came around to score on a base hit by Alex Reyes. After a walk to Marlon Lavalais, Raul Hernandez delivered a two-run single to draw to within 7-3.
The Bulldogs scored twice in the top of the fifth, but the Pirates stayed hot in their at-bat.
Xavier Montelongo and Jeffrey Young drove in runs and Gabe Rodriguez came through with a three-run double as Poteet tied it at 9-9.
But the Pirates would leave the bases loaded and that would prove costly, as Royse City came back with four runs in the top of the sixth and another in the top of the seventh and Poteet did not have another comeback in it.
Tyson Neighbors had a big game for the Bulldogs, going 3-for-3 with a home run, four runs scored and one driven in, Hayden Hays doubled, homered, scored twice and had five RBIs and Kade Owen scored three runs as Royse City improved to 5-2.
North Forney scored 13 runs in the first inning as it remained undefeated at 7-0 with a 16-1 victory over West Mesquite on Tuesday.
Preston Crow picked up the win, striking out four and not allowing a hit in three innings .Jaden Gonzalez went 2-for-3 with a triple, three runs and three RBIs and JJ Humes had two hits, scored twice and drove in a pair.
Highland Park (4-1) was able to claim a 5-2 win over Crandall (4-3). Calvin Williams struck out 13 and did not allow an earned run in seven innings and the Scots took advantage of four Crandall errors to spark their own offense.
Forney (4-3) moved into a tie for fourth place with a 21-0 rout of Greenville.
Rylan Bird struck out eight and allowed just one hit in four innings and he got plenty of support.
Trent McGee went 3-for-4, highlighted by a grand slam, as he scored twice and had seven RBIs, Josh Stephens went 4-for-5 with three runs and two driven in and Ryan Dickey and Jaylin Phillips each scored three times.
On Friday, Poteet will try to bounce back on the road at Royse City, West Mesquite hosts North Forney, Highland Park is at home against Crandall and Forney looks for the sweep of Greenville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.