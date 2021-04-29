Poteet might be out of the playoff race, but it can still close the season strong and it took a step toward doing that on Tuesday with a 5-0 win over rival West Mesquite.
Donald Coffman pitched five strong innings, giving up just one hit and striking out nine, with Mark Juarez coming on and fanning three in two innings of work.
The Pirates got on the board in the second inning when Robbie Armijo reached on a single and came around to score on a ground out by Jeffrey Young. Xavier Montelongo then walked and Gabe Rodriguez delivered a RBI double to make it 2-0.
In the fourth, Montelongo singled and scored when Rodriguez reached on an error.
Poteet than added insurance in the fifth, as Adam Byrd singled and then with two outs, Armijo walked, Marlon Lavalais followed with a RBI single and Montelongo drove in another run when he reached on a fielder’s choice.
North Forney (12-1) secured at least a share of the district title with a 10-0 shutout of Greenville. Preston Cox struck out seven in just three innings and Tyler Reed and Jayden Olsen each added one inning of relief to complete the one-hitter. Cole Cather went 2-of-3 with five RBIs and Juan Cantua drove in four runs for the Falcons.
Highland Park (11-2) edged ahead of Royse City (10-3) into second place with a 3-2 victory in their head-to-head meeting on Tuesday.
Collin Valentine struck out seven in six innings and Mac Moreland got the win in relief with two hitless innings. Jack Curtis hit a two-run home run and Harrison Dugger doubled and scored in the eighth inning for the Scots, while Tyson Neighbors belted a pair of solo home runs for the Bulldogs.
Forney (8-5) posted a 11-0 win over Crandall, with Jack White striking out 10 and allowing just one hit in six innings. Aiden Sims doubled, tripled and had four RBIs, while Trent McGee was 2-for-3 with two runs and three runs batted in.
Poteet and West Mesquite are scheduled to close out the regular season on Friday at Copeland Field.
Royse City hosts Highland Park and North Forney looks to close out the outright title on the road at Greenville.
