While Poteet and West Mesquite might be out of the playoff race, they will looking to close the season strong when they meet in their head-to-head series next week.
The Pirates could also play a role in who wins the 13-5A championship, which after Tuesday featured three teams tied atop the standings.
One of those teams is Forney, which took care of business with a 8-0 victory on Tuesday.
The Jackrabbits (9-2) showed off their depth on the mound, as Aiden Sims struck out nine in five innings of work and Jake McMahan and Ryan Dickey each fanned a pair of batters in one frame as they combined on a no-hitter.
Trent McGee paced the Forney offense, going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs, Jake White scored three times and Andrew Gafford crossed the plate twice.
In the biggest game of the night, North Forney (9-2) created the deadlock at the top with a 5-0 win over Crandall (9-2).
The Falcons rode the arm of Cole Lancaster, who struck out seven and allowed only two hits in the complete-game shutout.
North Forney took advantage of a pair of Crandall errors to score four unearned runs to pull away for the victory.
Royse City (5-6) kept its playoff hopes alive with a 11-2 win over West Mesquite (0-10).
Mason Broome struck out seven and allowed just one hit in four innings and Hayden Tanksley did not allow a hit in the final three frames to close it out.
Kade Owen went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs and Broome helped his own cause at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles.
Two of the district co-leaders will resume their pivotal series on Friday at Crandall, while Poteet tries to spring the upset when it hosts Forney at Copeland Field.
Royse City is at home to take on West Mesquite, as it is still within striking distance of fourth-place Highland Park (6-4) pending the Scots’ result against Greenville on Tuesday.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhesson@starlocalmedia.com.
