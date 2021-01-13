Poteet was feeling good after picking up its first district win on Friday, but Crandall spoiled that mood with a 46-38 victory on Tuesday.
The Pirates (1-3) managed only five points in the first quarter, but came to life in the second, using a 19-7 run to take a 24-14 halftime lead.
Crandall (4-1) would have an answer, though, trimming the deficit to two at the end of three quarters and then closing on a 18-8 spurt of its own to rally for the win.
Jaylond Police paced Poteet with eight points, with Jaran Young and Jeremiah Lynch each adding seven. Crandall got 23 points from Marlon Linton and 16 from Beau Bragg.
Crandall is tied for second place with North Forney (4-1), who dropped a showdown for first place with Highland Park (4-0), who claimed a 61-49 win.
It was a methodical victory for the Scots, who took a slim early lead and then built on it by winning every quarter.
Worthey Wiles scored 23 points, Luke Hardenburg had 10 and Drew McElroy added eight for Highland Park, while the Falcons got 15 points from Devyn Franklin and 13 from Deshaun Brundage.
Poteet has erased the zero from the win column on Friday with a hard-fought 42-40 victory over Royse City.
The game was tight from start to finish.
The teams were tied at 14-14 at halftime and the Bulldogs actually edged out to a four-point lead going to the fourth quarter.
But the Pirates were able to pick it up from there, outscoring Royse City 15-9 in the final frame to claim the victory.
Charles Bradley and King Moore each had 10 points to lead Poteet, while Derrick Martin and Police added seven. Michael Alphin tallied 11 points and Donovan Alexander had 10 for the Bulldogs.
West Mesquite saw its run of tough luck continue, as it suffered a hard-fought 70-66 loss to North Forney.
The win on Tuesday was the second against an undefeated team in a week for Highland Park, who posted a 57-45 win over Crandall on Friday.
The Scots actually trailed by eight at the end of the first quarter. Highland Park responded, though, trimming the deficit to one by halftime and outscoring Crandall 26-13 in the second half.
Jack Pease led a trio of Scots in double figures with 14 points, followed by Worthey Wiles with 12 and Coleson Messer with 11. Jayson Orto recorded 13 points, Je’Shun Brannon had 12 and Beau Bragg chipped in with 11 for Crandall.
Poteet is scheduled to return to action on Friday with an important road game against Forney (1-1), while West Mesquite hosts Royse City hoping to earn its first district win.
