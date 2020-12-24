Poteet was hoping to shake off a tough start to the season with a clean slate with its 13-5A opener, but Highland Park had other ideas, as it claimed a 57-37 win on Tuesday.
The Pirates (1-6) got off to a solid start and led by two after the opening frame.
The Scots (4-3) came back to take the lead by halftime, but Poteet was still only down 37-29 heading to the fourth quarter.
But Highland Park took over from there outscoring the Pirates 20-8 down the stretch to pull away for the win.
Jaran Young led Poteet with 11 points, King Moore scored eight and Derrick Martin chipped in with six. The Scots got 14 points from Mitchell Carew and 10 from Jack Pease.
Crandall (5-6) was also a winner on opening night, as it held off Greenville for a 57-52 victory.
The game was close throughout, with the Pirates leading by just one at halftime, but they were able to make enough plays down the stretch to hold off the Lions until the end.
Beau Bragg had a big game for Crandall with 24 points, with Marlon Linton, Jr. scoring 10 and Jason Orto adding eight.
The 13-5A season will be put on hold for the time being due to the Christmas holidays and is set to resume on Jan. 2. Among the games that day, West Mesquite will host Crandall and Poteet goes on the road to take on North Forney.
