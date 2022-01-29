Poteet has gone through some highs and lows through the first part of the 13-5A season.
The Pirates were flying high when they were the only team to get off to a 4-0 start, but came back down to earth when they followed that up with four consecutive losses.
Poteet entered Friday in desperate need of a victory, and while it was not easy, it was able to pull out a 41-39 victory over North Forney.
The Pirates trailed by one at halftime and the game remained close throughout, with the teams heading to overtime tied at 37-37.
The low-scoring theme continued in the extra frame, but Poteet did just enough, outscoring the Falcons 4-2 to pull out the win.
The Pirates are now 5-4 and in a three-way tie for third place along with Royse City, who claimed a 88-46 victory over Greenville, and Crandall, who posted a 56-41 win over West Mesquite.
It was a tough loss for the Wranglers, who slipped to 3-6 in district despite getting 11 points from Isaiah Martin,10 from Carrie Rollins and five each from Kyler Wigenton and Rodney Adams.
Eli Cannefax led Crandall with 16 points, Tah’Javion Hurndon had 10 and Jason Orta added seven.
The showdown for the top spot in 13-5A never materialized as it was all Highland Park in a 75-47 victory over Forney.
The Scots (8-1) took a 40-31 lead at halftime, doubled their advantage in the third quarter and pulled away down the stretch.
Highland Park used a balanced scoring effort that included four players in double figures, getting 12 points from Camp Wagner, 11 each from Dylan Walker and Coleson Messer and 10 from Preston Taylor.
Gernarius Edwards tallied 11 points and Jayden Jefferson scored 10 for the Jackrabbits, who slipped to 7-2.
On Tuesday, Poteet is at home in another big game to take on Greenville, West Mesquite faces a tough challenge when it hosts Highland Park, Royse City is at Crandall in a battle of teams tied for third place and Forney looks to bounce back when it welcomes North Forney.
