If Poteet is to make the playoffs, it knows it needs to make something happen during the next 10 days and they took a positive step toward doing that with a 47-39 win over Royse City on Tuesday.
Derrick Martin tallied 17 points, Tavarius Hamilton had 11 and Jaylond Police added nine, as Poteet rallied from a small early deficit to capture the win.
Highland Park (11-0) and North Forney (10-1) are already headed to the postseason and Crandall (7-4) seems well on its way.
The Pirates improved to 4-7 on Tuesday, tying them with Forney (4-7), who knocked Greenville (4-6) within striking distance.
Greenville still must face the district leaders, meaning the final spot could come down to Tuesday’s clash when Poteet hosts the Jackrabbits.
The Scots had no problems with Crandall on Tuesday in a 79-25 rout. The Scots raced to a 41-11 halftime lead and topped that with a 22-4 run to start the third quarter to push it to 63-15.
Highland Park used a balanced effort that included 14 points from Michael Egenes, 10 from Coleson Messer and nine from Jack Pease. Marlon Linton, Jr. had 13 points and Beau Bragg added 10 as that duo accounted for all but two of Crandall’s scoring.
West Mesquite nearly knocked North Forney from its spot one game behind Highland Park, but the Falcons were able to rally from a 10-point deficit to claim a 74-57 victory.
Forney remained tied with Poteet with a thorough 70-43 win over Greenville. The Jackrabbits led by only three after one quarter, but used a 20-5 run in the second to open it up, getting 25 points from Nick Bene and 16 from Ayden McDonald.
